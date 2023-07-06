We got our first look at Ryan Reynolds in costume on the set of Deadpool 3 and, at first glance, there's definitely one clear talking point. The Merc with a Mouth is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise, and it's one of the most anticipated films of the next few years.

The Daily Mirror just dropped two photos of Reynolds doing his thing, and it looks like he's in the middle of filming a car crash scene for the third movie. But for the most notable point of the images - the suit he's wearing seems way more vibrant than the ones we've seen before. Usually, Deadpool goes for a more muted look, but maybe it's just the lighting playing tricks on us because the suit looks a lot brighter than what we're used to. In fairness, if he's going to fit into the MCU, a brighter colour palette is probably necessary.

Although the storyline of the highly anticipated trilogy finale is being kept hush-hush for now, the addition of Jackman sparked a frenzy that has basically covered for the lack of any concrete information. You might recall that the clawed hero bid us a tearful goodbye in James Mangold's Logan, sacrificing himself to protect Dafne Keen's X-23. That said, nothing is set in stone. With the vast possibilities offered by the ongoing Multiverse Saga in the MCU, the character Jackman portrays in Deadpool 3 won't be the exact same version we've seen in the X-Men films.

Image Via Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

Who Else is in Deadpool 3?

Aside from Reynolds and Jackman, the movie will see the return of Wade's roommate, Blind Al, played once again by Leslie Uggams. Also returning is Karan Soni as the extremely timid taxi-driver Dopinder. Morena Baccarin will also be returning as Vanessa, Wade Wilson's other half, who was - to be blunt - fridged at the start of Deadpool 2 before being revived by the use of time travel. Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Rob Delaney are among the other returning faces. TJ Miller, who appeared in the first two films, will not be returning.

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy. The film was written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Wendy Molyneux, Paul Wernick, and Lizzie Molyneux. Deadpool 3 is currently set to be released in theaters on May 4, 2024.