Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman might be buddies in real life, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where their respective characters Deadpool and Wolverine are set to meet for the first time ever in the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3, both hold absolutely no admiration for each other. In a previous interview, Jackman playfully hinted at the intense dynamic between their characters in the upcoming blockbuster, remarking, "We're opposites; we hate each other." Adding to the anticipation, the film's director, Shawn Levy, has now reinforced this notion by confirming that the movie will showcase an epic showdown between the two, where only one is likely to emerge as the victor.

Deadpool has vanquished every opponent he's come up against, but Deadpool 3 is orchestrating a momentary setback for the iconic antihero. Discussing the potential outcome of the much-anticipated face-off, director Levy shared on The Jesse Cagle Show: "Hugh is such a fan of Ryan's and Ryan knows the opportunity that it is to have Wolverine co-star in a Deadpool movie." He added, "Both actors are constantly setting each other up for success. I can say this because Ryan was also my co-writer and producer throughout this film – Ryan is truly dedicated to seeing Deadpool on the losing side." Dropping hints about the eventual victor while describing their characters' personalities, Levy went on to say:

"The truth is that Deadpool's awesome, but he's deeply flawed and Wolverine is Wolverine and so I'll just say that as a 360-[degree] creative force Ryan operates from a place of 'what's going to be most satisfying to the story' not from a place of 'well, I gotta get equal number of victories and punches into the other character'." "...for us as audience members because I count myself — I'm an audience member before I'm a director — to get these two movie stars in their most iconic roles, together, is a dream come true."

'Deadpool 3' Will Be Heavy On Violence

The first two Deadpool films have been R-rated and the creative team is continuing the trend. Given Levy's remarks and the inclusion of Wolverine, it's evident that the movie's R-rating won't solely be attributable to the titular superhero's proclivity for colorful language. In a recent interview with Collider, Levy teased the movie is set to be “raw, audacious,” featuring an "R-rated bloodbath."

Check out Levy's full interview on The Jessica Cagle Show below: