Deadpool 3 has officially stopped filming due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike taking place, according to Variety. Shawn Levy's sequel began filming in May, for a projected release date of May 3, 2024, but it has officially been determined that production won't continue until after the strike is over. There's no way of telling when that might happen, and it remains to be seen if the movie will be able to be released on that release date, or if it will need to be pushed back in order to accommodate a different filming schedule. Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) will have to wait a little bit more before they can suit up and save the world.

The strike began when the Writers Guild of America determined that its members would stop working across productions from all over the industry due to the fact that they weren't being properly compensated for what they delivered. The Directors Guild of America took a different approach to the situation when they accepted an offer from the studios to avoid the strike, but members from the SAG-AFTRA have officially joined the writers in a display of solidarity that Hollywood hasn't seen in a long time. With no actors or writers working, studios might find it difficult to make movies and television series.

While the plot of Deadpool 3 is being safely kept under wraps, some details regarding the upcoming sequel have made their way to the surface, allowing audiences to star speculating about what Wade Wilson's return will be about. After more than five years since saying goodbye to the character in Logan, Hugh Jackman is coming back to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's more than likely that the hero played by the Greatest Showman actor won't be the same character that appeared in the X-Men films, as the MCU has been dealing with alternate realities lately.

A Mysterious Comeback

In an unexpected move, it was recently announced that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3, after playing the character in a Daredevil film adaptation that was released in 2003. She would become the second actor from the Marvel movies produced by Fox to join the sequel, raising questions regarding what Deadpool could be doing with various characters from that side of the Marvel universe in his MCU debut. If the strike is resolved quickly, audiences will find out in around a year, when the third Deadpool movie hits the big screen.

