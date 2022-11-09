Hey there, Swifties! If you heard little birdies and fan theories about Taylor Swift being in Deadpool 3, you'll have to curb your enthusiasm for now. Ryan Reynolds said that Swift would not be in the highly-anticipated sequel.

The rumors and fan theories started with Reynolds posting a video with Hugh Jackman, the big announcement that everyone was waiting for: Jackman would play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 after Reynolds spent six years asking him to join the Deadpool movies. Last year, Swift shot All Too Well: The Short Film in the same house where Reynold and Jackman shot the big announcement. Couple that with Reynolds' Deadpool having worn a shirt with Swift's cats on it in Deadpool 2 and fans thought they had connected the dots. Alas, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds joked about this, letting people know that no, Swift would not be in the next Deadpool film or joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

But, he would be down for having his long-time friend appear in Deadpool 3, gushing, "Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman." And he is right about doing anything for her since he let her wear his Deadpool movie costume for Halloween in 2016. Reynolds also added that Swift was a "genius," saying that his daughters consider Swift like family, "like an aunt" to them, and didn't even think of her as a songwriting superstar and musician.

Image via Marvel

Taylor Swift, in fact, is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She started as a country music singer and songwriter, before venturing into pop and other various styles of music. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide, and has won 11 Grammys, an Emmy, 34 American Music Awards, and 29 Billboard Music Awards, along with being honored as Artist of the Decade (from the American Music Awards) and Woman of the Decade (from Billboard's Women in Music). It's no wonder that the character of Deadpool is a hardcore Swiftie!

Fans will also have to wait a little longer for Deadpool 3, as filming has not yet started. But the fourth-wall-breaking character who wears a red suit "so bad guys don't see him bleed," has gone on several adventures–like killing the guy who turned him into Deadpool and saving his girlfriend in the first Deadpool, and encountering Cable (played by Josh Brolin), in Deadpool 2. Whatever adventures he goes on in Deadpool 3, we know it will be something to look forward to.

Deadpool 3 will be in theaters on November 8, 2024. You can watch the video announcement with Reynolds and Jackman below: