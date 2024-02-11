The Big Picture Deadpool 3 officially becomes Deadpool and Wolverine , with Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role.

The film promises exciting moments for fans, including a more comic book-accurate look for Jackman's Wolverine and appearances from other X-Men characters.

Fans hope that Deadpool and Wolverine will deliver the high-quality action that the MCU has been lacking in recent months.

We shouldn't have expected anything less. Ryan Reynolds' years-long roasting of Hugh Jackman has extended all the way to the title of the duo's latest film. The third Deadpool outing, colloquially known as Deadpool 3, has an official title. It's not Deadpool 3. That's right, Marvel's big summer blockbuster which brings one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been titled Deadpool and Wolverine, revealed in the movie's first trailer.

Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson, the wise-ass mercenary who constantly breaks the fourth wall, while this time he's joined by Jackman, reprising his iconic role of Wolverine/Logan from the long-running X-Men series, previously overseen by 20th Century Fox. Jackman last played the role of Wolverine in 2017's Academy Award-nominated Logan, but the prospect of working alongside Reynolds was too tempting a prospect for the Academy Award-nominee to turn down. The film finished production a few weeks ago after a shoot that was marred by leaks from the set, but thankfully, most of the major spoilers have been avoided by the vast majority of the audience.

The title was revealed along with the trailer for the movie during this evening's Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The movie promises many exciting moments for fans including Jackman in a more comic book-accurate yellow look, X-Men characters from the Fox movies, Dogpool, and more. Director Shawn Levy has previously described the Deadpool-Wolverine team-up his “director heaven.” After a really disappointing year for the MCU, fans will be hoping the film delivers the high-quality action that has been lacking over the last 12 months.

Who Else is In 'Deadpool and Wolverine'?

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the movie will see numerous stars reprising their roles, along with some new faces. Also returning to the franchise are the likes of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, with Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen joining the series in undisclosed roles.

Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024. You can learn more details about the movie here, and stream the first two movies on Disney+.

