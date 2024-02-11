The Big Picture Deadpool and Wolverine marks the character's entrance into the MCU, bringing together multiple universes and film franchises.

The movie features the return of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, along with other familiar faces and new actors.

The inclusion of Deadpool in the MCU opens up creative opportunities and possibilities for the future of the franchise.

Super Bowl night brings out the stars in their numbers, and that's not just in the stadium, because Disney and Marvel have just dropped the stunning and long-awaited first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine which sees the return of Ryan Reynolds to the starring role alongside Hugh Jackman, with the pair entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. The trailer, to be frank, teases an absolutely bonkers storyline which looks set to bring numerous universes and film franchises and smash them all into each other. And we're here for it.

In a bloody, brutal and brilliant tease, Wade Wilson takes us back through the multiverse after a visit from the Time Variance Authority, last seen in Loki, as he's given a task that, apparently, only he can accomplish. That task? Well, it looks like he's about to finish the Fox and X-Men universe once and for all, with cameos aplenty from characters we last saw over a decade ago. And Wolverine's costume is as bright as expectations will surely be for this movie. Where it will lead? Who knows.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the movie will also see numerous stars reprising their roles, along with some new faces. Returning stars include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, with Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen joining the series in undisclosed roles.

Where Does 'Deadpool 3' Fit into the MCU?

Deadpool and its sequel were not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Deadpool 3 signifies the character's initial foray into the MCU's multiverse storyline in typically chaotic fashion. Director Levy has confirmed this transition, paving the way for more MCU adventures for Wade Wilson. The precise placement of this movie within the MCU timeline remains uncertain, though the post-credits scene in The Marvels, which appeared to bring in characters from the X-Men universe, might offer some clues about the merging of these universes.

With the MCU evolving creatively and discussions about the return of the original Avengers, Deadpool's entrance into this universe opens up a range of new opportunities. This move grants the storytellers considerable creative freedom, possibly incorporating narrative elements from Loki, where the lead character is now fully in charge of controlling every branch of the multiverse, to enrich the plot and further the storyline.

Deadpool 3 will open in theaters on July 26. The first two movies are streaming now on Disney+. Check out the first trailer for the film down below.

