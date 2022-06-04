Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two 'Deadpool' films, were brought back for the third one.

Deadpool fans who have been worried about Marvel Studios trying to make the Merc with a Mouth more family-friendly for the third iteration can now rest easy! Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently assured THR, “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool!”

Ever since Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox studio, fans have rejoiced in the homecoming of various Marvel characters like the X-men and the other Mutants. However, they also speculated that Deadpool, an R-rated character might lose his edge given the MCU might try to mold him into a ‘family-friendly’ image. However, that doesn’t look like the case.

The duo, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool movies, further joked that they have been holed away in a ‘secret vault under an ocean somewhere’ to work on the new script. Nonetheless, the studio has been supportive of their writing by far. Reese explained:

Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.

Reese also added, "It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming."

Both Deadpool films have been a major success grossing $783.1 million, and $785.8 million at the worldwide box office respectively. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who are known for their work on Bob's Burgers, were working on the script for the third installment before Reese and Wenrick took over; how much of the original draft will be incorporated into the final film is yet to be seen.

While there isn't a lot of information about the new Deadpool movie given Marvel Studios’ penchant for secrecy, the writers' assurance lines up with what we've heard from other studio big wigs. Marvel Studio head, Kevin Feige, as well as Disney head, Bob Iger, have previously assured fans that the Merc with a Mouth will certainly stay R-rated. Furthermore, actor Ryan Reynolds spoke about the new direction of the Deadpool movies, “[We are] looking to go in a completely different direction,” adding “often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late.”

Deadpool 3 under the MCU banner will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy and Netflix’s recent The Adam Project.

Currently, there is no released date set for Deadpool 3.