Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Is in Development at Marvel Studios
Those worried that Disney might scrap the Deadpool franchise after swallowing up 20th Century Fox can breathe easy. Fox carved out a solid crop of competitors to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe films by greenlighting movies that the MCU couldn’t, like the R-rated Deadpool and Logan. Those movies were massive successes and in the case of Deadpool spawned a new franchise, but Disney’s purchase of Fox put into question the future of the superhero comedy series.
But in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan (via ComicBook), Deadpool star, producer, and co-writer Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in development at Marvel Studios:
“Yeah yeah, we’re working on [Deadpool 3] right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”
“The whole team,” one assumes, is Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote many drafts of the first Deadpool in an effort to finally get the movie made and returned for Deadpool 2. What’s up in the air is who might direct Deadpool 3, since Deadpool director Tim Miller exited the sequel over creative differences and David Leitch seems like he’s moved on to a number of other films at this point.
Also up in the air is how Deadpool fits into the MCU, but Disney CEO Bob Iger previously maintained that the Deadpool franchise would remain R-rated. The fourth-wall-breaking nature of the character makes his slotting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe easier than, say, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who would bring with him baggage and the retroactive canonizing of all the previous X-Men movies. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige intends to reboot the X-Men franchise, and it’s not hard to see Deadpool fitting in with a single joke poking fun at continuity and/or James McAvoy, then moving right along to accepting this rebooted X-Men as MCU canon.
I’m sure we’ll hear more about Deadpool 3 when Marvel Studios unveils its further plans, but for now Phase Four is about to get underway with Black Widow and Eternals hitting theaters in 2020 followed by the sequels Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021 alongside new franchise Shang-Chi.
