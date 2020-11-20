The Merc with a Mouth gets a new writing duo as the franchise heads fully under the Marvel umbrella.

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel have reportedly tapped a super intriguing duo to pen Deadpool 3, and it's not series standbys Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin will write the film, the first live-action movie starring Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth that will include Marvel Studios oversight.

The Molyneuxs are most notably writers and executive producers on Fox's absolutely delightful animated series Bob's Burgers, and also serve as creators and showrunners on the network's The Great North. The Deadline report also reveals the Molyneuxs wrote Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure at Sony Pictures, the in-the-works reboot of the studio's Jump Street series.

The report notes that Reynolds and the studio met with numerous writers and found the Molyneux sisters to be "the perfect fit" for what they had planned, which is interesting in itself. There aren't a lot of details out there on what direction Deadpool 3 is headed, but it's more than likely the R-rated franchise will have to switch things up as the Fox/Disney merger moves it completely under a decidedly not R-Rated umbrella. The writing duo's Bob's Burgers background suggests a more wholesome, lighthearted tone; that series is still one of the funniest things on television, but it's not exactly what you'd call edgy. It'll also be a breath of fresh air to get two female voices behind the character. Deadpool 2 was a hit, but it immediately came under fire for killing co-lead Morena Baccarin before the opening credits.

David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2, isn't expected to return for the sequel due to his increasingly busy 2021 schedule. While the studio is reportedly open for Leitch to return if he can carve out some time—it's also extremely up in the air as to when Deadpool 3 can even start production—it'll be very interesting, as well as telling, who Marvel puts in the director's chair for this movie.

For more on the film, here's what Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld had to say about the sequel.

Share Share Tweet Email

Snyder Cut: Joe Manganiello Shares Image of Deathstroke's Sweet Mohawk and Pirate Goatee Honestly? Hell yeah.