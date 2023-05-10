Deadpool has blown many dusty cobwebs off the superhero movie shelf, and it's extremely pleased with itself for it. But there is one important place where the movie crashes and burns miserably, and that is in its treatment of Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) love interest, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). For all its irony and irreverent tone, Deadpool treated Vanessa's profession with dignity, portraying her as a well-rounded character who didn't need saving. It was a fresh and welcomed take on the dated depiction of sex workers that continues to plague the movie industry. But then, Deadpool took all of Vanessa's potential and threw it out of the window, relegating her to a mere plot device in the first movie and "fridging" (more on this later) her in the second. With all the negligence that Vanessa suffers at the hands of the franchise, it's worth taking a step back and asking if she really needs to return for Deadpool 3. Spoilers alert: all the facts point towards a hard no.

'Deadpool's Fridging Problem

In the first Deadpool movie, Vanessa comes off as a playful, fun, and independent woman who can hold her own against the Merc with a Mouth. Their romance feels sincere, and the liberal portrayal of their sexual chemistry is something that more superhero movies need to take note of. All was going well until she was kidnapped by the show's baddie, Ajax (Ed Skrein), stripped of all her quirks and relegated inside a bland box of damsels in distress meant to be saved by a hero in a red, worn spandex suit. It only got worse for Vanessa in Deadpool 2, where she was killed off before the actual movie could start, only to be brought back alive in the post-credit scene, begging the question, why even bother killing her in the first place?

This is by no means an isolated event and is part of a larger problem inherent within comic books and superhero movies — "women in refrigerators" or "fridging." The term was coined by writer Gail Simone in 1999 to refer to the storytelling trope where a female character, mainly the protagonist's love interest, is killed off to motivate the hero. The trope gets its name after the infamous issue Green Lantern Vol. 3 #54, where his girlfriend was murdered and quite literally stuffed inside a freezer for him to find. Over the years, the term has come to encompass the numerous unnecessary acts of violence and defilement female characters go through just to serve an emotional punch and a heroic motivation. And though the term was coined more than 20 years ago, the trope continues to pop up unexpectedly to ruin an otherwise good story, as evidenced by Deadpool.

The trope has gained much notoriety, not only because it is misogynistic and treats female characters as mere appendages to the grander arc of the male protagonist but also because it is pure lazy writing. There are a million different ways to motivate a protagonist without sacrificing the narrative potential of a character, and yet, writers continue to opt for the easy way out, as did Deadpool's. Throughout the movie, Deadpool acknowledges that there is lazy writing in the movie, but he seems to forget that smug self-awareness does not absolve the movie of its sins. If anything, it gives out the message that it doesn't care enough to tell a sincere story.

Vanessa Compromises Deadpool's Pansexual Identity

Image via 20th Century Fox

Apart from all the violence, raunchy humor, and fourth wall breaks, what makes Deadpool a truly groundbreaking hero is his sexual identity. Deadpool is a pansexual superhero, making him the rarest of his kind. In the comic books, Deadpool is seen flirting with Thor and daydreaming about sensual massages with Cable. Even in the movies, the hints of his pansexuality are scattered all around as he passes prurient comments on Wolverine, touches Colossus inappropriately, pleasures himself to a unicorn stuffed toy, and lets Vanessa venture beyond the point in his body where most heterosexual men would prefer to keep off limits. Everyone's a fair game, and no fruit is too forbidden.

However, fans are yet to see Deadpool embrace his pansexual identity in all its glory. Though his conversations and quips are laced with homoerotic innuendos, he's only been seen in a heterosexual relationship with Vanessa. Placing a character as fluid and chaotic as Deadpool inside such a relationship feels like a terribly wasted opportunity. The writers have an unprecedented storytelling potential in their hands with a widely beloved Marvel character who's openly pansexual. There are countless untold, unthought stories and character arcs that could come out of Deadpool's unique sexual orientation. A quick rom-com fling with Loki, a complex romantic drama with Peter Parker, and a romance-fueled side quest with Korg. The possibilities are boundless. But first, the franchise needs to dump Vanessa and commit to Deadpool's pansexual identity. Else Deadpool runs the risk of backsliding into the lackluster list of movies that only seek to queer bait.

Vanessa Should Return to the MCU as Copycat

Image via 20th Century Fox

With that being said, however, Morena Baccarin is a wonderful actress, and her chemistry with Ryan Reynolds is a delight to watch. Yet, the Deadpool franchise feels like it's reluctant to fully embrace Vanessa as a character, instead opting to treat her as a mere plot device. Her presence throughout the first and the second movie was extremely limited. And it's such a shame because viewers can sense the burgeoning capability within the actress to add new dimensions to the franchise. So, even though Baccarin may not return as Vanessa, perhaps she can fulfill her comic book destiny by returning as Copycat.

In the comics, Vanessa is a trained mercenary and a mutant going by the name of Copycat who not only has the ability to shapeshift but also to embody the personality and powers of the person she's copying. This ability to mimic powers places her in the same league as the foes she's fighting, no matter how powerful. She has even made a worthy adversary to Deadpool, copying his powers. Since Marvel is about to integrate the X-Men into its universe, introducing Copycat and her storylines could work well to establish mutant lore for MCU, paving the path for other mutants like Domino and Sage to enter the scene.

Deadpool has always considered itself an exceptional superhero film. To its credit, there are many elements that make it a standout, but at the same time, the movie continues to play it safe and dull in some areas. Unfortunately, many of its subpar elements have come through Vanessa. And at a time that's flooded with countless superhero movies, each fighting to distinguish itself amongst the lot, the mediocre baggage of Vanessa is too heavy to bear for Deadpool.