Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds used his Twitter account to unleash internet-breaking news: Deadpool 3 has a release date set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule, and Hugh Jackman is going to return as Wolverine. Fans have been asking for a cinematic duel between Deadpool and Wolverine ever since the now extinct Fox was handling the franchise, so Deadpool 3 is nothing less than a dream come true. More importantly, the franchise seems to bring everything fans love back, with Marvel Studios promising to keep Deadpool 3 R-rated and Reynolds doing his best to keep poking holes at the Hollywood industry, superhero culture, and even his own career. That’s why Deadpool 3’s announcement video is filled with hidden references and callbacks. Here’s every easter egg we spotted in the new video.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine Callback

Even before we get into the video, Reynolds' original tweet already says, “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one.” That’s a clear nod to X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a movie that tells the origin story of Logan in the Fox timeline of X-Men movies. In that movie, Reynolds played a version of Deadpool who undergoes horrific genetic experiments and turns into a killing machine with his mouth sewn shut. Critics despised the film, and fans were enraged at the poor representation of the character on screen. So, we are all trying to forget X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But the movie did kickstart the fan campaign to let Reynolds tackle Deadpool in a solo film. So, maybe we should be thankful for it.

Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" House

If you recognize the house Reynolds used to record the video, that’s because it’s the same setting as Taylor Swift’s short film for the re-release of her song, "All Too Well," starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. It’s hard to imagine that the Merc with a Mouth would choose the location randomly, so we might be getting some Taylor Swift jokes in Deadpool 3 - or maybe even a cameo?

The Adam Project Forest

The new announcement video also seems to contain some references to the Reynoldsverse, as we see a forest resembling the setting of Netflix’s The Adam Project, a time-traveling sci-fi film starring Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. Previous Deadpool installments have never been afraid to joke about other franchises connected to Reynolds, so it's no surprise if the MCU Multiverse continues to do it with Reynold's more recent works. Hopefully, we’ll see a version of The Adam Project with the Hulk.

Aviation Gin

Speaking of the Reynoldsverse, the short video features the star filling a cup with Aviation Gin. Reynolds is the co-founder of the gin company and is not afraid to put some direct product placement in the Deadpool 3 announcement video.

Deadpool 2 Time-Travelling Foreshadows Wolverine’s Return

Deadpool 2 involves a lot of time-traveling shenanigans, which could even be used to shoehorn the hero and Wolverine into the MCU. By the end of Deadpool 2, Wade uses a time-traveling device to fix some of the biggest errors of the past. So, he saves his fianceé Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and Peter (Rob Delaney) from the X-Force. Then, he decides to kill his poorly-received version of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Finally, Wade kills Reynolds himself after he finishes reading the script for Green Lantern, one of the worst superhero movies ever.

While the scene is hilarious, it also features a curious exchange between Deadpool and X-Men Origins’ version of Wolverine. In the scene, Wade reveals to Wolverine that he will one day hang up his claws and make everyone really sad. Wade also tells Wolverine that when that day comes, he will get an invitation from his dear friend to come back one last time, and he should accept it. Wolverine agrees to come back if Deadpool calls him, and that’s exactly what’s happening now. Talk about foreshadowing!