From the very moment that Deadpool 3 was announced, it instantly became one of the highest anticipated superhero movies for fans. No only because the merc with a mouth has become extremely popular in cinema, but also because he will be joined by another fan-favorite: Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds were able to pull Hugh Jackman away from X-Men retirement, and the filmmaker talked to Collider about the insane experience of putting both iconic characters onscreen together for the first time ever.

During the interview at Collider’s TIFF media studio at Cinema Center at MARBL for his limited-series All the Light We Cannot See, Levy told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that the upcoming blockbuster will very much make Deadpool (Reynolds) share the spotlight because it will be as much as a Logan/Wolverine (Jackman) movie as it will be Deadpool’s. Aside from being a “two-hander,” Levy also teased that it will be “raw, audacious,” and, of course, R-rated.

“You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles – that is director heaven. So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that.”

Deadpool 3 Can Be Wolverine's Playground

It’s pretty easy to imagine how sharing the spotlight will make Deadpool 3 more fun. Since the character has the tendency of breaking the fourth wall and commenting on events, it feels like not being the only star in the movie is something that he certainly would address. Also, having Wolverine in an R-rated movie is every X-Men fan’s dream, and in a setting like the Deadpool franchise it means that the mutant will be “off the leash” and rocking his yellow suit to get as violent as he does in the comics. We’ve seen a bit of R-rated Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, but that movie had a whole different tone – not to mention that it was planned as a farewell to the character. Logan is also something that Deadpool will probably bring up across Deadpool 3.

Another early-days-Marvel player that is making her way back to the screen is Jennifer Garner as Elektra. The R-rated movie will also provide a playground for the character to be the cold-blooded assassin that fans know from the comics. There are also rumors that other Marvel characters will be featured in the movie like Magneto (Ian McKellen), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), but we still have to wait for official confirmation.

Deadpool 3 is slated for a May 4, 2024 release, but that date might change because the SAG-AFTRA strike began halfway through production, and filming has since stopped.

