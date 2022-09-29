After years of campaigning, Ryan Reynolds has finally won. He and Hugh Jackman will be reuniting in a film to play Deadpool and Wolverine together. Yes, Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, once an X-Man, now a dead man, is back. Despite officially bidding farewell to the character in 2015, and the character heroically dying in 2017’s Logan, Jackman has been convinced to reprise his much-loved mutant character once again. So, does anything in Logan even matter anymore?

The short answer is yes—yes, Logan still matters. As comic book fans, the lack of continuity in any franchise should come as no surprise. And as fans of the Fox X-Men films, it’s almost a given. The entire series is messy and complicated, and trying to unravel the actual chronology would break the laws of physics. But there is still a lot to love about the series, especially the fact that Logan ended the original franchise arc with one of its best send-offs to a beloved character (yes, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants were released after Logan in 2019 and 2020 but featured none of the original X-Men characters).

RELATED: ‘Deadpool 3’ Reveal Breakdown: Every Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Are Deadpool and Wolverine Coming to the MCU?

Logan stands apart as an X-Men film because it wasn’t afraid to be bold and true to its origins. Writers Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green crafted an Oscar-nominated screenplay that was so far removed from what we’d seen in the franchise before while allowing Wolverine to be his most human, relatable self. Logan earned his death in the film because he was exhausted, his healing factor was fading, and he’d found someone to pass his legacy on to. We cried X-Jet-sized tears at his demise, so the news of his return may be a jolt to some fans. But, while we can’t attest to how good or bad it is, we can be assured that Disney and Kevin Feige have a plan.

Wolverine's existence in the MCU had been teased in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law credits sequence, and he will make his big screen reappearance in Deadpool 3, the first Deadpool film that takes place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will be the first time that Deadpool and Wolverine will be together since X-Men: Origins – Wolverine. Deadpool joining the MCU means the trilogy enters a franchise that has already established numerous concepts, chief among them the multiverse, the idea that an infinite number of universes exist featuring endless possibilities, characters, and timelines. More importantly, the MCU multiverse has established that its characters can be played by the same or different actors, at different ages and times of their lives. We don’t know which Wolverine will feature in the MCU, post or pre-Logan; we just happen to know he’ll be played by Hugh Jackman.

The multiverse, once considered just a hoax in Spider-Man: Far From Home was confirmed in the What If…? series, and then became canon in Spider-Man: No Way Home where Peter Parkers from three different universes had three different faces, and they confronted villains who had long been dead in their universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, every iteration of Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) looked the same, but there were different versions of Captain America—Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell)—and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch playing Maria Rambeau).

How Will Deadpool 3 Impact Logan?

Wolverine appearing in Deadpool 3 doesn’t contradict the impact of Logan. For one, Logan is set in 2029, which Reynolds and Jackman reminded viewers about in their second promotional video, but the MCU is still somewhere between 2023-2026. So, technically speaking, if Logan did take place on Earth-616, Wolverine isn’t dead yet. Reynolds and Jackman also specifically stated that their film is not touching Logan, which is a smart move, because again, we don’t want to have wasted those tears.

It's most likely that the Wolverine we meet in Deadpool 3 is a completely different character based in a different universe. We have yet to even establish which universe Deadpool is from. While we know that Deadpool’s universe intersects directly with the X-Men franchise—thanks to that one ensemble cameo of the cast from X-Men: Apocalypse—it also complicates Wade Wilson’s appearance in X-Men: Origins – Wolverine. That being said, we also know that Wolverine’s future was dissected after X-Men: Days of Future Past, which begs the question: can multiple versions of Wolverine exist? In the MCU they can! Deadpool, of course, is precisely the kind of character who will be able to poke fun at the mental gymnastics it takes to explain the X-Men chronology, but that also means anything goes with Wolverine’s resurrection. Deadpool himself is no stranger to such hi-jinks since he was merrily time traveling with Cable’s device (Josh Brolin) in Deadpool 2.

A New Wolverine Will Be in Deadpool 3

After Reynolds and Jackman’s second promo video, we can safely assume that the chapter on Fox’s Wolverine has been closed and an alternate version of Wolverine will appear in the third Deadpool film. Or, it could be that we’ll see a continuation of the same character—perhaps Logan will be plucked out of his timeline before his demise a la Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Avengers: Endgame. Deadpool 3 could just as easily follow the exploits of variant Logan, opening up the possibility of mutants appearing in Loki Season 2 or other Disney+ shows, such as Ms. Marvel.

MCU viewers are used to mourning their favorites multiple times and it looks like Wolverine fans will get a taste of that as well. Loki has died so many times in the MCU, and he breaks our hearts every time, so Logan could die again and it would still matter. Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) appeared on Earth-838 as part of the Illuminati (which now looks to have been a teaser for Wolverine’s return) and who wasn’t horrified by his death, even though we’ve already seen him die twice now?

Could We See Wolverine Team-up With Kamala Khan?

Giving Wolverine a new lease on life expands the multiverse further. We know that Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is a mutant on MCU’s regular Earth-616, and her relationship with Wolverine in the comics is a fan favorite. This could herald the much-awaited dawn of the X-Men in the MCU, and who better to pass the torch than the MVP himself, Hugh Jackman?

But none of that means the influence and emotion of Logan will fade. The film has left an indelible mark on superhero films and remains the definitive conclusion to Wolverine’s arc. That Wolverine is gone, and we’re going to get another version that will be interacting with an even grander multiverse. Whatever version of Wolverine we meet in Deadpool 3 (and beyond?) will add to the character’s story and make his final journey in Logan that much more memorable.