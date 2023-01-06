The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 was one of the most shocking yet exciting announcements made in 2022 as it was long believed that the actor was officially retracting his claws for good after 2017's acclaimed film Logan directed by James Mangold. As fans are now desperate for more information about the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring sequel, both Reynolds and Jackman have not shied away from taking about how the two characters will come together on the big screen. This week on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, CNN Anchor Chris Wallace sat down with Jackman to discuss the actor's career on the stage of Broadway and on the big screen, where Jackman discussed why he is returning to the role and the process that goes into getting into Mutant shape.

Wallace asked why Jackman would return to the character for a 10th time after saying that Logan would be his final outing as the character, especially with how the story of that film left Wolverine dead and buried. Before getting into the answer, Jackman humorously stated that Deadpool 3 is seen more a "Wolverine 10" in his household before getting into the details of why he decided to return, noting multiple times that he had turned down the idea of returning. In the end, it was a conversation with his wife and the idea of putting on of comic book's most popular and enduring rivalries on the screen.

[T]his story is pre-'Logan', which is exactly as you said, where Logan died. So [we're] pre that in the storyline. And I honestly, Chris, I really thought I was done. Like I was at peace with it, fine. I got asked every day either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds ringing me 'can we do it again’, I'm like no I’m done. Someone said to me, I think... I think it was Deb, I think it was my wife. She said, 'you know, after this, what is it you really want to do?’ And I was just driving down a day later. And it came to me like that. Because when I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. It keeps reminding me, do you remember that great Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy movie? '48 hours'. Remember that one? It reminds me of that, those two characters, you know, the fast mouse sort of wisecracking guy and the grizzled old sort of tough, you know, acerbic vinegary, you know, character me and I just thought this is gonna be fun, something I've never done before. And I can't wait.

This Deadpool-Wolverine film could also be a make-good for fans that want to see the duo on screen in better portrayals than the heavily maligned takes on the characters that were seen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which saw Reynolds and Jackman also play their respective roles. The depiction of the fan-favorite character was so hated that in the credit sequence of Deadpool 2, the new version of Deadpool is shown going back in time to kill the previous version. This will be the first time that the two characters will be in a film with portrayals of the characters that will be more true to their roots.

Getting Into Wolverine Shape

Wallace also asked about the process that goes into training for a film like this and how Jackman is going to get into the shape that is synonymous with the popular Mutant. The star said that over the years he has learned that he can just rush the body transformation and that it will take time, mentioned that he will be training between when he finishes his run on Broadway in The Music Man and when filming for Deadpool 3 starts, and he will be preparing all that time.

I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time. So we have six months from when I finish to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months. And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing is I'm fit. So I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you.

The Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024. New episodes of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? are available Friday mornings on HBO Max, and air Sundays at 7 pm Eastern on CNN. Stay tuned to Collider for future news and updates about the upcoming project and MCU debut of the beloved character.