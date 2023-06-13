It looks like one of the central characters from the Deadpool franchise won't be coming back in the third installment, as Zazie Beetz has confirmed that she won't reprise her role as Domino in Deadpool 3. During a recent interview with Decider, the actress confirmed that, while she's excited to see what happens in the new movie, she won't reprise her role as the powerful mercenary. Given how established the character was during the last entry, it's surprising to see Marvel not bringing her back. Here's what Zazie Beetz had to say about her not being involved in the upcoming Deadpool film:

Well I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it

The upcoming sequel has gathered plenty of unwanted attention lately, due to the fact that production is still going on in the middle of a Writers Guild of America strike. Since there's not a screenwriter currently involved with the production, it was previously reported that Ryan Reynolds, or any other cast member, can improvise lines or scenes for the project, with the crew required to follow the previously approved script close to the letter. This might affect the quality of the final product, since the character is known for constantly coming up with spontaneous jokes in the heat of the moment.

The plot for the upcoming movie is currently unknown, but it has been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be back to play Wolverine after more than five years of saying goodbye to the character in James Mangold's Logan. Given the current saga of the franchise's focus on the multiverse and exploring alternate realities, it remains to be seen where this Wolverine came from, and what his purpose is in the overall narrative of the series. After all, Reynold's mercenary belongs to the Fox universe of Marvel characters, and he'll appear in Disney's franchise for the first time.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Deadpool 3' Begins Filming Amidst Ongoing Writers Strike

What's Next for Zazie Beetz?

While she won't be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Zazie Beetz has been quite busy in the past few years. She was seen in last year's Bullet Train, where she played an assassin who specializes in poisons named The Hornet. Her next big screen role will be featured in Joker: Folie à Deux, reprising her role of Sophie Dumond from the first installment. Joaquin Phoenix's disturbed criminal constantly daydreams about having a relationship with her character, even if the pair only ever interacted once. While Beetz won't be making an appearance in the upcoming Marvel sequel, Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

You can check out Collider's interview with Zazie Beetz below: