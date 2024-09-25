If there’s been one movie this year that we can without a doubt say f***s hard, it’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Not only did the feature re-instill hope and faith in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also broke record after record, literally defeating Jesus to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in the history of cinema. Now, audiences can invite Wade Wilson aka Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and Logan Howlett aka Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), into their homes as the movie will be released on Digital on October 1 with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on October 22. In addition to reliving the magic of the rising of Marvel Jesus, audiences will also be invited to take in hours of never-before-seen bonus content that includes a gag reel, deleted scenes, commentary, and featurettes. Plus, collectors will have two options to choose from as there will be both a yellow and a red SteelBook release, allowing fans to draw their alliances for Deadpool or Wolverine.

Accompanying the at-home release news, the good folks behind Deadpool & Wolverine put together a short trailer that gives a quick overview of the film and showcases some of its funniest moments. For anyone who needs a refresher, Deadpool & Wolverine sees a now-retired Deadpool (Reynolds) working as a used car salesman. Having got his fill of fighting crime, the Merc with a Mouth is trying to carry out his years as a working man but soon gets wrapped up in the drama of sacred timelines thanks to a pompous worker at the Time Variance Authority (TVA). On a mission to help one Wolverine (Jackman) stop the destruction of his timeline, the odd-couple pair are forced to work together lest they both lose their lives fighting for what they love.

Filled with plenty of cameos from Marvel films of yesteryear, the movie was also overflowing with the familiar faces of those returning to the Deadpool franchise including Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, and more. Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen appears as a corrupt TVA worker, while The Crown’s Emma Corrin plays the movie’s big bad, Cassandra Nova.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Provides a Fresh Watch Time and Time Again

There are Easter eggs popping out of just about every frame of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is exactly what Reynolds and the film’s director, Shawn Levy, were going for when they made the movie. What we mean by that is that it’s a film meant to be watched over and over, which gives viewers more time to look in the background and see things they may have otherwise missed on a first, second, or even third watch-through.

Check out the special trailer above and the full list of bonus features below.

Special Features

Featurettes:

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy breaks down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

– Director Shawn Levy breaks down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite. Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

– A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs. Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team

– Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow suit again, brings variety to the role and continues his legacy from previous films.

– Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow suit again, brings variety to the role and continues his legacy from previous films. Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

– Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds. Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted Scenes

Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.

– Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA. Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.

– B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action. Daddy’s In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

