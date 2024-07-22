The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine promises to deliver an epic showdown with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine and a menacing new villain, Cassandra Nova.

The movie almost featured Mephisto as the primary antagonist, but ultimately chose Cassandra Nova for her unique connection to Professor X.

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds hoped to involve Jordan Peele in the project, but Peele politely declined the offer.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be the third installment in the Deadpool franchise, and rightfully so. It’s been six years since Ryan Reynolds’s merc with a mouth has swung his blades and unholstered his guns, and this time, the team didn’t hold back on shooting for the moon with their plans. Not only will Hugh Jackman be reprising his role as Logan aka Wolverine, but the movie promises to deliver one of the baddest villains the MCU has ever encountered, thanks to Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Charles Xavier’s sinister sister Cassandra Nova. Because the movie is blending aspects of the Time Variance Authority, first introduced to the screen in the Disney+ and Marvel series, Loki, the opportunities for cameos and characters in Deadpool & Wolverine are essentially endless.

During a junket for the film, Collider’s Steve Weintraub got Reynolds and Levy to open up about other villains that were considered for the role of the film’s big bad and explained why they landed on Cassandra Nova. They also shared which horror director they were hoping to pull into the fold in any capacity possible. Reminiscing on their brainstorms during the early process of Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy said that the collaborators first “flirted” with the idea of making Mephisto the movie’s primary antagonist.

LEVY: What was the name of the villain that we flirted with? Was it Mephisto? REYNOLDS: Mephisto? Yeah. LEVY: Oh, that’s who it was. Yeah, we went through a lot of ‘almost’ versions of this story before we landed on… First it was the infamous call from Hugh, but then this idea of Cassandra Nova as sibling to Charles. That was very quickly thereafter, because Cassandra’s link to Professor X creates an interesting dynamic and fascination in Cassandra about you [points to Jackman].

Chiming in, Reynolds said “the imagery in the comics of Cassandra” was also a primary selling point for the character’s involvement. Breaking down that moment when the pieces fell together and Corrin became the obvious choice for their Cassandra Nova, Levy revealed that he used those images in his first meeting with The Crown alum, adding:

“It was the panels of Cassandra with her hands in someone's skull, and it was so gross and cool. And we were like, that's our villain.”

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ Brush With a Horror Icon

Close

Before they landed Corrin for Cassandra though, Levy and Reynolds revealed that they wanted Jordan Peele to be involved in their project in any way possible. Whether they were in awe and respect for his career behind the camera as a horror director or in front of it as one-half of the greatest comedy duos in recent years, they reached out to Peele with a blank slate. Sharing their brief yet clear interaction with the Nope, Us, and Get Out director, Reynolds said:

“Early on, we also offered, we didn't even know what it would be, but we wanted Jordan Peele just to do anything. And he came back with nothing, final offer.”

“That was true. A hard pass,” Levy comically noted of the failed pitch.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26. Check out our full guide about everything there is to know about the movie here, and you can watch Weintraub's full conversation with Levy, Reynolds, and Jackman below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Find Tickets