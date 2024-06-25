The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, bringing back Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the iconic characters.

BoxLunch and Hot Topic offer a wide range of apparel and merchandise inspired by the friendship of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film sees the two characters teaming up in the MCU to save the multiverse, promising a hilarious buddy-cop comedy adventure.

When it comes to the most anticipated films of the summer, Deadpool & Wolverine is at the top of most moviegoers' lists. The epic multiverse film not only sees the return of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool after six years away, it’s Hugh Jackman’s comeback to Wolverine after leaving the role behind in 2017’s Logan. This is Marvel's biggest film in quite a long time. With that comes an endless sea of merchandise that has included Funko Pops, action figures, and clothing lines. Now both BoxLunch and Hot Topic have debuted their friendship-worthy apparel collections based on Deadpool & Wolverine.

For BoxLunch, their collection features a wide range of items from premium jackets to vinyl pins. The highlights include a Wolverine Motocross Jacket, multiple Wolverine comic t-shirts, Deadpool Basketball and Hockey Jerseys, Deadpool and Dogpool plushies, a Deadpool mini backpack and a “Best Buds” Deadpool & Wolverine Necklace t-shirt. The latter of which, BoxLunch offers magnetic keychains as well in that same style. As for Hot Topic, the popular franchise has Deadpool and Wolverine hoodies based on their costumes in the upcoming film, a Deadpool bomber jacket and a team Deadpool baseball jersey from Our Universe. There’s also a Wolverine dress and Deadpool cosplay hoodies and leggings from Her Universe. Other cool items include the official Deadpool & Wolverine friendship necklaces and a blanket with Reynolds and Jackman’s version of the characters preparing for battle.

What’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ About?

Deadpool & Wolverine sees the two titled X-Men from the former Fox universe team up as they join the MCU. The Time Variance Authority (TVA), introduced in Loki, has recruited Deadpool to save the multiverse. The merc with the mouth then seeks Wolverine’s help, which hilariously goes as well as any long-time X-Men fan would expect. This is the Marvel version of a reluctant buddy-cop comedy with Wolverine and Deadpool facing off against the deadly Cassandra Nova. Along with Reynolds and Jackman, this action-adventure stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen, Brianna Hildebrand and Leslie Uggams.

However, knowing Deadpool’s meta past, Deadpool & Wolverine will feature a ton of iconic characters and actors we don’t know about. The trailers/marketing for the film thus far has been nothing short of brilliant. Marvel needs a home run hit right now. With a month to go till its release, it looks like Deapool and his colorful friends are about to recuse the MCU from box office purgatory.

Deadpool & Wolverine is bursting exclusively into theaters on July 27, 2024. While Marvel fans wait for Jackman and Reynolds' long overdue superhero reunion, you can browse BoxLunch and Hot Topic’s entire Deadpool & Wolverine collections on their websites. The trailer for the film can be viewed below.

