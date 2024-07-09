The Big Picture Deadpool and Wolverine promote their film as the perfect date night movie in a new promotional video.

The upcoming film is set six years after Deadpool 2 and marks a new era in the MCU.

The cast includes Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and several other notable actors.

We are days away from Deadpool and Wolverine and the makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the film. While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are traveling around the world to market the film, new promos and videos are giving us all the more reasons to get excited about the upcoming film. In a new promotional video, the Merc with a Mouth and Logan are telling the Bachelor Nation “why their new movie is the perfect date night movie.”

The hilarious video sees Jackman on the couch fully suited in Wolverine costume, but he doesn’t understand the intricacies of wooing the “18–49-year-old women demography.” However, Reynolds does, as he takes over and promises, that the movie “zooms into complex relationship dynamics and cheeky humor,” coupled with his signature R-rated humor.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ is Set Six Years After ‘Deadpool 2’

Deadpool and Wolverine mark a new era in the MCU, with two legacy characters entering the already-established universe. Fans are very excited for Deadpool to enter the MCU ever since the Fox-Disney merger happened. The upcoming film will pick the pieces six years after Deadpool 2, director Shawn Levy previously explained, "Deadpool is getting a promotion he never imagined would happen. It is parallel to Ryan Reynolds being welcomed into this lofty superhero franchise. But we had no idea it would be this unique moment where people are asking what the MCU means any more. Can it surprise us? Can it break moulds in ways that we don't expect? We certainly hope this movie is an answer to those questions."

As for Jackman’s legacy, Reynolds has made sure to note that Logan’s events won’t be touched at all. Nonetheless, the Wolverine we’ll see in the upcoming film will be one from a different universe, where he’s let down his people. As expected the feature will have lots of cameos, some of which fans have already got a glimpse of like a final fight between Sabertooth (Tyler Mane) and Wolverine and the return of Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, as seen in the trailer. Furthermore, Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra from Daredevil movie.

The cast also includes Emma Corrin as antagonist Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and more.

Deadpool and Wolverine hit the theatres on July 26.