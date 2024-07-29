Editor's Note: The following story contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

The Big Picture Blade's return in Deadpool & Wolverine was unexpected, but nostalgic fans were delighted by Wesley Snipes reprising his role.

MCU has embraced the edgy tone of Deadpool, welcoming back characters like Blade, Pyro, and X-23 with open arms in the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine provides a heartfelt homage to classic Marvel characters and is a love letter to fans old and new.

Fans may have been shocked when fan-favorite Marvel character, Blade, returned to the screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, but they wouldn’t be the only ones. Wesley Snipes, who first debuted the character in the 1998 titular film, told Entertainment Weekly wasn’t so sure how it could come together for the MCU movie. The film trilogy that featured the daywalking vampire was the first Rated R film in the history of Marvel. Blade was a perfect addition to one of the most beloved R Marvel films 20 years later. But when Snipes spoke at San Diego Comic-Con, he admitted to having some reservations.

"I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it -- also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it. I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.’”

A reboot Blade film with Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali has been in the works for some time, and it has been no secret that the film has been troubled by creative delays. Bringing back the original Blade during this tumultuous time may have previously seemed impossible. But true to Ryan Reynolds’ word, Snipes reprised his famous role, making many nostalgic fans delighted.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is A Love Letter To the Fans

There was some natural concern about Deadpool finally entering the MCU. The franchise was a no-holds-barred, inappropriate and blood-filled venture. The MCU’s Disney overlord may not have approved of the tone of the previous Deadpool movies but surprisingly seems to have let Deadpool do just about anything it wanted. This includes accepting previous characters under the Fox Marvel umbrella with open arms. Fox has been the host to some hits and misses, but these films were also fans’ first introduction to these characters. In addition to Blade, other characters from the universe, such as Pyro (Aaron Standford) and X-23 (Dafne Keen) are returned for the film.

And not only are they included, but they are given their due. Deadpool & Wolverine embraces previous Marvel and X-Men universe hallmarks and gives them the proper send-off they deserve. Blade even provides some meta digs about the reboot, which probably surprised Snipes most of all. Two decades ago, it may have seemed unlikely that a franchise could have such creative freedom. But Deadpool & Wolverine is a film specifically made for fans old and new and is one of the most heartfelt recent MCU entries to date. Fans can catch all the Marvel cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, showing exclusively in theaters.

