Marvel Studios’ blockbuster movie Deadpool & Wolverine was a delight on many levels, especially for the exciting number of cameo appearances that had kept fans speculating and theorizing for months leading to its release. The feature which revamps MCU’s history with the addition of X-Men characters is currently bulldozing its way through box office records as it currently stands as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. The thumping success the movie has recorded so far is bound to influence the way things are done at Marvel going forward and Merc with the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds is proposing an idea that involves bringing back Wesley Snipes for a final Blade movie to properly cement his legacy.

Blade was one of 45 surprise guest appearances that graced the recently released superhero movie, with Snipes, at 61, returning to reprise the role for the first time in twenty years. Snipes' return delighted fans and Reynolds is feeding off that positive reception by clamoring for one last hurrah for the iconic vampire slayer. Celebrating the actor for his contribution to the movie's success, Reynolds posted to Instagram a series of behind-the-scenes photos of him and Snipes, writing in the caption: "The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l've heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please. #DayWalker. A Logan-style send-off, specifically 😮"

The post is the second time this month that Reynolds is making the plea. Earlier, he honored Snipes' legacy in the comic movie space, tweeting: "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He's Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine." Logan (2017) which Reynolds references, was the final Wolverine film that saw Hugh Jackman retract his claws as the antihero character.

Wesley Snipes Broke Guinness World Records With 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Snipes originated the live-action character in a 1998 solo movie that was an immense success commercially and critically speaking. The movie is rightly credited with laying the groundwork for the success of superhero movies. Its success led to a trilogy that concluded with Blade: Trinity (2004), which co-starred Reynolds as Hannibal King.

Reynolds fancied the idea of reuniting with the Daywalker and personally requested his inclusion in the film. Though Snipes originally thought it impossible after receiving a text from Reynolds, the movie has now made him a holder of two Guinness World Records for Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character (previously held by Jackman) and Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films (previously held by Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus). Snipes' legacy as Blade is undeniable and time will tell whether he gets to return for a befitting swan song. Over to you Marvel. For now, you can watch Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine currently in theaters, and stream the original Blade trilogy on Prime Video.

