Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds humorously reveals how Blake Lively ended up playing Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lively's involvement in the film was a spontaneous decision, and fans quickly recognized her distinctive voice.

Reynolds and Lively's children also made cameo appearances in the film, adding to the family affair.

Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed Blake Lively's surprise role as Lady Deadpool in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine, in his typically irreverent style. During an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Reynolds humorously revealed how his wife ended up playing one of the many Deadpool variants in the film's climactic sequence.

"I've been sleeping with her," Reynolds quipped, quickly adding, "Not saying that she's enjoying the sleeping together part, but I'm just saying I have. It's so weird. I feel nauseous even saying something like that out loud. All I do is keep secrets."

The appearance came during a final act battle scene in which Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine face off against countless Deadpool variants, played by actors ranging from Matthew McConaughey, Nathan Fillion, and even Wrexham AFC's deadly marksman, Paul Mullin. When it came to casting Ladypool, though, Lively's involvement in the film was a spontaneous decision, according to Reynolds.

"Yeah, it was kind of one of those things where you're like, 'Well, why not?' I mean, go for it, of course. I mean, we're all there together anyway. Let's go nuts. Yeah, it was a lot of fun. Yeah, she did love it. And she's one of the funniest people I know."

Blake Lively's Superheroic Career

While Lively's Lady Deadpool keeps her mask on during her scenes, fans quickly recognize her distinctive voice. The movie's credits later confirmed Lively's involvement, delighting fans who have followed her career from Gossip Girl to her recent role in It Ends With Us. Interestingly, Lively herself shared some insights about the role on Instagram. She mentioned that the Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's original sketch of Lady Deadpool in 2010 was inspired by her. "If ever we are blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen, I'm pretty certain Ms Lively will have some say in the casting," Liefeld had noted, which proved prophetic with her casting in the film.

Adding to the family affair, Reynolds and Lively's children also made cameo appearances. Their daughters Inez, 7, and Olin, 1, appeared as Kidpool and Babypool, respectively. Their 9-year-old, James, was credited as a Screaming Mutant in the film too, while 4-year-old Betty did not appear in the film but was mentioned in the podcast.

