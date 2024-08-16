The Big Picture Kevin Feige celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine's success as the highest grossing R rated movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine earns $1.086 billion globally, boosting Disney's ticket sales after previous MCU films' low earnings.

Marvel Studios breathes a sigh of relief with Deadpool & Wolverine's success, reassuring the future of franchise investments.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally become the highest rated-R movie of all time, and the president of Marvel Studios had a peculiar way of celebrating the accomplishment. Kevin Feige couldn't be happier about the fact that the sequel directed by Shawn Levy has continued to break box office records. But while the executive release a formal note thanking audiences for turning Deadpool & Wolverine into a massive success, something unexpected can be seen in the background.

During the first act of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) joked about the fact that Disney only had one request when it came to the jokes from the movie. Deadpool is known for his constant drug use. But Feige is firm when it comes to his rule that forbids any Marvel Studios production from depicting or referencing any explicit use of illegal substances. In the background of the social media post, a letter from Feige can be seen, where the president of the studio reminds the team behind Deadpool & Wolverine about the guidelines.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows Wade Wilson during a complicated time in his life. While his relationship with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) was getting stronger than ever, everything fell apart once Wilson lost his motivation. But that wasn't going to stop Deadpool from getting what he wanted. Determined to get his life back, the anti-hero embarked on a mission that involved fighting against the Time Variance Authority alongside a variant of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Deadpool Smashes the Global Box Office

While Deadpool & Wolverine was expected to be a successful blockbuster, it has managed to become one of the most successful films of the year. The sequel has earned $1.086 billion at the global box office so far. Only Inside Out 2 has made more money this year, with the Pixar sequel making $1.586 billion earlier this summer. Disney is back on track when it comes to ticket sales. But Deadpool & Wolverine's success is still a sigh of relief for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The last time the MCU made its way to theaters was when The Marvels made its debut last year. With only $206 million earned at the global box office throughout its entire run, the sequel gave cause for concern to the successful studio. With the company currently working on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios needed the reassurance of another major hit as they continue to invest millions of dollars into the beloved franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters.