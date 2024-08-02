The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine surpasses The Passion of the Christ at the worldwide box office with $630 million in earnings.

Audiences are drawn to Marvel's irreverent take on redemption arcs and sacrificial heroes, with a touch of sarcasm.

The film's mix of humor and action has proven to be a winning formula, overshadowing more reverent portrayals.

In a twist that’s sure to make the Pope spit out his communion wine, Deadpool & Wolverine has officially leapfrogged The Passion of the Christ at the worldwide box office. Marvel's foul-mouthed anti-hero and his clawed companion have raked in an impressive $630 million through Thursday with $17.9 million domestically, and $21.9 million internationally, surpassing Mel Gibson's religious juggernaut, which grossed a holy $612 million globally.

It seems audiences are more interested in Marvel's take on redemption arcs and sacrificial heroes — albeit with a lot more sarcasm and a lot fewer robes. While both films feature a fair share of suffering and sacrifice, Deadpool & Wolverine has proven that you can throw in some meta humor and still get the job done at the box office.

Ironically, the two films even share a crucifixion scene. While Gibson's flick went for a more reverent portrayal, our favorite Merc with a Mouth decided to spice things up with some choice words that would have even the most liberal theologians clutching their rosaries.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Keeps Stunning Audiences

As the MCU continues to steamroll its way through box office records, it’s clear that audiences are lapping up every bit of snark and slashing action. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's on-screen bromance, coupled with a star-studded cast of mutants, has given us a film that is as irreverent as it is irresistible. Who knew that throwing in a little Wolverine and Deadpool magic could outdo the OG story of suffering and salvation?

While The Passion of the Christ might still hold the title for the most intense religious experience outside of a Sunday sermon, Deadpool & Wolverine proves that sometimes a little irreverence and a lot of action can be just what the doctor ordered, and we're counting our blessings because of it. It's safe to say that in the battle of cinematic messiahs, Marvel's cheeky take has taken the Crown of Thorns — and probably a few curse words along with it.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on Marvel Jesus, and box office updates. And remember, whether you’re Team Jesus or Team Deadpool, there’s always room for a little holy humor at the movies. Deadpool & Wolverine brings the duo into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is in cinemas now. The Passion of the Christ has its own sequel coming up in the near future, further expanding the Jesus Cinematic Universe.

