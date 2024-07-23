The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to break box office records with a projected $350 million worldwide opening weekend.

Early reactions from the premiere praise the film's balance of humor and heart, along with an abundance of unexpected cameos.

Fans can expect a major multiversal blowout featuring beloved characters in this highly anticipated Marvel movie.

The long wait is almost over as Marvel Studios' only movie of 2024 and one of its most anticipated movies of all-time is only days away from release. A new report from Deadline revealed that early tracking for Deadpool & Wolverine has the film on pace to slash through every imaginable box office record for an R-rated movie. The report says that based on early ticket sales and projections, the third Deadpool movie is currently on pace to open with a worldwide weekend total of roughly $350 million, which would be the highest of 2024 by a considerable margin of more than $50 million over the current first-place holder, Inside Out 2.

These numbers are likely coming from a few places. It certainly helps that this is Marvel's only movie of 2024, and since November, when fans trekked to the theater for The Marvels, which dreadfully underperformed at the box office. The Marvels was the third MCU movie to premiere last year, so it's possible there was a bit of a fatigue factor at play. There are also the obvious facts that both Deadpool & Wolverine are beloved characters, this movie is all but confirmed to be a major multiversal blowout featuring cameos from all corners of the universe, the press tour has been an absolute riot thus far, and reception of the movie following the premiere last night has been extremely strong.

First Reactions Say ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is a Masterpiece

Close

The world has been eagerly awaiting the first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine, and coming out of last night's premiere, the word was generally strong. Many highlighted the film's ability to balance humor and a heartfelt story, while highlighting the sheer volume of cameos that no one expects. Recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailers have given away a few cameos, but those who have seen the movie have assured fans that what's been revealed so far is only the tip of the iceberg.

Deadpool & Wolverine will see Ryan Reynolds star as the Merc with a Mouth alongside his pal Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine after seven years away from the character. Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy, and Jackman with Real Steel, will direct Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for future information on the film and box office, and find tickets below.

