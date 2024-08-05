The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine continues to dominate, smashing box office records with a $97 million weekend.

Twisters holds strong in its third weekend, grossing $22.7 million domestically.

Trap debuts in third place with $15.6 million, outperforming Shyamalan's previous film Knock at the Cabin.

Disney's superhero blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash box office records, maintaining its dominance in its second weekend of release. The film pulled in an estimated $97.0 million domestically, pushing its total to over $390 million, and $824 million globally. The ridiculous performance has officially crowned Deadpool & Wolverine as the top-grossing R-rated film in domestic box office history, surpassing the previous record held by The Passion of the Christ, which earned just over $370 million in 2004.

The film's explosive debut weekend saw a record-breaking $211 million, setting a new bar for R-rated movies and surpassing daily records throughout its release. In addition to outdoing its predecessors—Deadpool 2 ($324 million) and Deadpool ($363 million)—Deadpool & Wolverine has outperformed other major R-rated titles like Joker and Oppenheimer. While it trails these films in global earnings, it's only a matter of days before it crosses the $1 billion mark worldwide, solidifying its status as a box office Juggernaut (originally played by Vinnie Jones).

What Else Played This Weekend?

In a summer filled with blockbuster releases, the disaster movie Twisters held strong in its third weekend, grossing an estimated $22.7 million. This brings its domestic total to $195 million, with expectations to surpass the original Twister's $240 million lifetime haul soon. However, with a shortened theatrical window, Twisters will soon be available on digital platforms, following in the footsteps of fellow Universal release The Fall Guy. Worldwide, the movie has grossed $274 million to date.

Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Trap debuted in third place with a $15.6 million debut, and $4.4 million overseas for a $20 million total. The film, which stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer in a tense chase set during a pop concert, opened to mixed reviews and received a concerning C+ CinemaScore from audiences. Despite this lukewarm reception, Trap slightly outperformed Shyamalan's previous film Knock at the Cabin ($14 million) but fell short compared to Old's $17 million debut.

Rounding out the top five were the animated hits Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2. Despicable Me 4 brought in $11.3 million, pushing its domestic total to nearly $315 million, while it reached $752 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Pixar's Inside Out 2 continued its remarkable run, adding $6.7 million this weekend. With a domestic total now exceeding $625 million, it recently became the top-grossing animated film in history, both domestically and globally, with a stunning cume of $1.5 billion.

This weekend, there are two big movies to come, which may result in Deadpool & Wolverine losing the top spot. Borderlands, the video game adaptation starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt and more will open, but perhaps more intriguingly, It Ends With Us, starring Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, may end up going head to head with the Marvel colossus. Should be fun.

