Deadpool & Wolverine continues its record-breaking run, smashing yet another milestone with the highest R-rated Wednesday of all time domestically (excluding opening days). This accomplishment further cements the film's status as a box office juggernaut, having now surpassed Kung Fu Panda 4 ($546M) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($568M) to become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2024 globally, just eight days into its release. The movie has already accumulated an impressive $590.5 million worldwide, with $280.4 million from domestic audiences and $310.1 million internationally. The mid-week performance alone added another $19.3 million domestically and $25.4 million internationally, underscoring its massive appeal across all markets.

The film's stellar performance includes top contributions from key international territories, notably China ($33.2M), the United Kingdom ($30.2M), and Mexico ($25.0M), among others. The success of Deadpool & Wolverine is not only a testament to the enduring popularity of its lead characters, played by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds but also highlights the audience's excitement for the new phase of Marvel storytelling under the Disney banner. As the film heads into its second weekend, industry watchers are keen to see how it holds up against typical blockbuster drop-offs, with estimates sitting at around $85 million. So far, the film's momentum suggests it could maintain strong earnings, further bolstered by positive word of mouth and high audience scores. With a 78% critic score and an outstanding 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised for a deep run at the box office, potentially challenging further records in the weeks to come.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Kicks Off MCU's Mutant Era

The film is a mutant showcase, bringing together a mix of beloved and infamous characters from the X-Men universe. Fans were excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine alongside other mutants like Cassandra Nova, Pyro, Toad, X-23, Sabretooth, Azazel, Lady Deathstrike, and Gambit. Adding to the excitement were references to iconic characters such as Magneto, Professor X, Beast, Storm, and Jean Grey, suggesting their potential future roles in the MCU.

Kevin Feige elaborated on the film's importance to the MCU, stating:

“Now that we have the characters from the X-Men world and the mutants that we haven’t had access [to] before, I think this is the beginning of that, and everything post-Deadpool & Wolverine will be the mutant era coming into the MCU.”

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to play in theatres. Stay tuned for more.

