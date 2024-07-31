The Big Picture Chris Evans surprised fans with a return as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, showcasing his roots in the superhero genre.

The movie also features a star-studded team including Elektra, Blade, X-23, and Gambit, creating a multiverse-filled showdown.

Despite his return to past roles, Evans is set to explore new projects like Red One and Honey Don't, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to break box office records, one of its biggest guest stars has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the movie. Chris Evans has uploaded a new look at how the blockbuster was made through his Instagram account, where he can be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy. The Captain America: Civil War star made a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. But instead of stepping into the shoes of Steve Rogers once more, Evans made his return as Johnny Storm, also known to audiences as the Human Torch.

Before he picked up the shield in Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans made a trip to the Baxter Building when he played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies directed by Tim Story. The beloved character appeared in the two installments of the franchise. After being a part of Marvel's first family, Evans made the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain America would become one of the biggest characters in the series, getting his own trilogy of movies and instantly becoming one of the saviors of the universe once Thanos (Josh Brolin) made his arrival.

Chris Evans isn't the only actor returning to a role based on the pages of Marvel comics in Deadpool & Wolverine. Wade Wilson's third cinematic outing also features a team conformed by Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes) and X-23 (Dafne Keen). As if that wasn't enough, Channing Tatum is finally allowed to play Gambit in the movie. The Magic Mike star was supposed to portray the character in his own film. However, after being stuck in development hell for years, the project was canceled. But anything is possible once the doors to the multiverse are opened. Deadpool & Wolverine brings together heroes from different realities to take down Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) once and for all.

What's Next for Chris Evans?

Image via Instagram

Deadpool & Wolverine allowed Chris Evans to return to one of the first major roles of his career. But the Knives Out actor is ready to move on towards a wide variety of projects. Evans will be seen in Red One, an upcoming action comedy that will take place in a world where Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is surprisingly kidnapped. The movie will premiere on Prime Video, and it will also feature Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in one of the leading roles. Chris Evans will also appear in Honey Don't!, a detective comedy written and directed by Ethan Cohen.

You can check out the new image from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.