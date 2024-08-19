The Big Picture Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine is a risky but successful move, leading to record-breaking box office numbers.

The film features various Wolverine variants, including a comic-accurate shorter version and former DC actor Henry Cavill in the role.

Deadpool & Wolverine explores the multiverse as the merc with a mouth searches for a replacement Wolverine to save his universe.

One of the biggest movies of the year so far just got a new peak behind the curtain from one of its leading stars. On his personal Instagram, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds shared new photos from behind-the-scenes of Deadpool & Wolverine paying tribute to Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant. The post also gives fans the first official look at Jackman wearing the legendary brown and tan John Byrne Wolverine costume which he wore to fight The Hulk, and also another iconic Wolverine variant who makes a brief appearance in the film, Patch. The post features a lengthy caption highlighting the exact day that Jackman called Reynolds, August 14, 2022, to tell him he was ready to play The Wolverine again.

Hugh Jackman returning to play The Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine after the character died in Logan is one of the biggest gambles in superhero movie history, but it's paid off, as evidenced by the movie recently becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine has currently grossed more than $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office, recently supplanting itself as the #2 biggest movie of the year, behind only Inside Out 2. Deadpool & Wolverine ensures that Logan's legacy remains intact while still leaving room to bring back Jackman, which will go down as one of the smart movies in comic book movie history.

What Other Wolverine Variants Appear in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Patch and Logan in the brown and tan suit are only two of the many Wolverine variants to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. The door opens when Deadpool learns the anchor being of his universe (Logan) dying is going to cause his entire world to perish, so he sets out into the multiverse to find a Wolverine who can take his place. This journey takes him to former DC actor Henry Cavill, who plays a Wolverine variant in the film after being fan cast as the character for years. It also sees Reynolds interact with a shorter, comic-accurate version of Wolverine, roughly 2/3 Jackman's size, as well as a Fever Dream Logan strung up by his arms and feet on a Giant X, an old man Logan, and several more before arriving at the "worst" one who will accompany him during the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out the newly-shared photos from Reynolds above and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

