One of the stars of the biggest R-rated movie of all-time just shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing himself getting into character. On his personal Instagram, Hugh Jackman posted a video of the makeup team for Deadpool & Wolverine getting him ready to play the X-Man character, with the most notable feature change being his iconic hair. The 55-year-old has not played the character since 2017 in Logan, but his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine now marks more than 20 years that he's suited up as the same comic book hero, putting him in the same conversation with Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Wesley Snipes' Blade. In addition to just the haircut, part of getting into character to play Wolverine again was getting the beard right, which Jackman's team nailed to perfection.

While Jackman has generally sported a fairly comic-accurate beard and haircut for his portrayal of Wolverine over the years, fans have been waiting to see him sport the legendary yellow and blue costume for years. Deadpool & Wolverine finally gave that to the world, and much more, with Jackman even playing several other Wolverine variants which are ripped straight out of Marvel Comics. One of the most notable variants is John Byrne's Wolverine, who wears the brown and tan suit to fight The Hulk. There is also the crucified Wolverine from the Fever Dream Marvel Comics moment, which makes a one-for-one appearance in the film and was actually shot using practical effects.

Deadpool Just Passed an Original Avenger at the Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine has been breaking box office records since before the movie even premiered, but recently it just passed a major MCU franchise. The Deadpool movies have now grossed even more than the Thor movies, despite Deadpool only having three films to Thor having four. Thor: Ragnarok currently stands as the highest-grossing Thor movie of all-time, earning more than $850 million at the worldwide box office, with Thor: Love and Thunder earning just over $750 million. As it stands, Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed more than $1.15 billion at the worldwide box office, considerably more than the highest-grossing Thor movie. The world simply can't get enough of Ryan Reynolds and Jackman making their MCU debut in Marvel's only movie of the year.

