The Big Picture Dancepool's iconic performance to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" has been praised for its precision and charm.

An extended cut of the routine from Deadpool & Wolverine exists, inspiring hopes for its release.

Ryan Reynolds expresses gratitude to NSYNC for allowing their hit song to be featured in the film.

From the very opening moments of Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s obvious that audiences are in for quite a treat. As if Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) digging up Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) adamantium skeleton wasn’t enough to hook our attention, the opening credits that followed were nothing but an amp-up moment that got the audience primed for the next two hours. Speaking to millennials (as much of the film did), filmmaker Shawn Levy and the creative team settled on using NSYNC’s chart-topping bop “Bye Bye Bye” to play while Deadpool picks apart Wolverine’s skeleton, uses every bone to brutally demolish members of the TVA, and breaks out the iconic dance from one of the biggest hits of 2000.

The man behind the character lovingly dubbed as Dancepool is Nick Pauley, a professional dancer who’s previously appeared in music videos for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Katy Perry. If you, like so many of us, were locked into every perfectly hit step that undoubtedly made Justin, JC, Chris, Joey, and Lance proud, then perhaps you’re wondering if there’s a full cut of Dancepool doing his thing. Recently, Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, sat down with Levy and Reynolds to chat about all things Deadpool & Wolverine — Dancepool included. And, you’ll be just as thrilled as we were to find out that the extended Dancepool cut is out there.

Levy didn’t hold back when he addressed the hopes of a full take of Pauley doing “Bye Bye Bye”, instead getting right to the answer.

“I’m going to tell you the truth. Currently, that footage exists. Yes, we have of Nick — of Dancepool doing the entirety of the song. And I have to say in our wildest dreams we didn’t dare to hope for this scale of mad love for the opening credit sequence including that dance. There’s two takes where Dancepool performs the whole scene and the whole song we have not edited together, and now you’ve inspired me to see if it’s too late or if we can rally and put that out there because it is just maximum delight.”

Ryan Reynolds Says NSYNC Happily Gave ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ the Rights to the Hit Song With No Strings Attached

Close

There are a lot of bangers in Deadpool & Wolverine. “Bye Bye Bye” kicks off what will be a movie filled with hits from Montell Jordan, Fergie, The Goo Goo Dolls, AC/DC, and — of course — that needle drop moment thanks to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”. Praising Pauley’s performance as his character’s dancing queen alter-ego, Reynolds also added his endless gratitude to the pop band for allowing the movie to use their song.

“[It’s] important to us too to always acknowledge the people behind this stuff. Nick Pauley, who did the choreography for the “Bye Bye Bye” dance and then making sure that NSYNC had a full and unconditional welcoming into obviously the premiere, but as to be part of some of the fun around this. In a certain sense, they’re kind of co-authors of that opening credit sequence and I think there’s a high bar for that for Deadpool movies.”

See Pauley’s perfectionist take on NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in Deadpool & Wolverine now in theaters and stay tuned at Collider for more from our chat with Reynolds and Levy.

Find Tickets