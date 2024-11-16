Millennials were gratefully crushed by a wave of nostalgia over the summer thanks to Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine. On its surface, the film was the step forward that Marvel needed and gave the box office a good dose of ticket sales, but lingering just below the top was a love-letter to all-things the early aughts. A now iconic opening credit scene saw Deadpool (this time played by dancer and choreographer Nick Pauley) dismantle, attacking members of the Time Variance Authority with the adamantium skeleton of Logan, all while nailing step after step of the iconic dance from NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” music video. Bringing the more than two-decade-old song out of retirement, the earworm track from the group’s No Strings Attached album catapulted back into the limelight.

During a recent chat with Tommy DiDario on his podcast, I’ve Never Said This Before, NSYNC member and dancer extraordinaire, JC Chasez, opened up about the boy band pandemonium that swept the planet thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine and how the band got onboard in the first place. Admitting to be just as caught off guard as the rest of us by the insane popularity that befell “Bye Bye Bye” after the Marvel film’s release, Chasez said, “We never saw it coming. We just thought it was really, really cool that Ryan [Reynolds] wanted to use the song in the film.” He adds that, while the band wasn’t totally sure how the bop would be incorporated into Deadpool & Wolverine, they knew it was in terrific hands, adding:

“They’re creative over there and they like to have fun. That worked out perfect because we’re like that as well. We like to have fun. When we first got wind of it and when we first signed off, it was only for X amount of time and then down the road - in the project - they reached out again and were like, ‘We need to use more of the song. You guys good?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, have fun! Do your thing!’”

NSYNC’s Trip To the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere

After waiting to see how everything would come together, Chasez and the rest of his bandmates — Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake — were sent an invite to catch Deadpool & Wolverine on the night of its premiere. And, if you’re wondering how they felt about it — Chasez has nothing but kind words for how “Bye Bye Bye” became the song of the summer.

“And then, ultimately, Ryan reached out and texted all of us, ‘So, it’s taken on a life of its own and we think you guys are going to love it’ and that’s when he invited us to come to the premiere to see it. He was genuinely really, really sweet and he expressed some wonderful enthusiasm about it and we love the way it turned out. Again — funny wins.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+.

Watch On Disney+