Judging by the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine is approaching the billion-dollar mark at the box office, it's safe to assume you've seen the movie by now. With that in mind, it's time to dive deep into some of the behind-the-scenes secrets of Shawn Levy's blockbuster hit, courtesy of co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have been involved in all three Deadpool films. In an exclusive interview with IndieWire, the duo shared insights on some of the close calls and near-misses during the making of Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the most intriguing revelations? Robert Downey Jr. was nearly cast in the film before ultimately taking on the role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

When asked about the scene featuring Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, the writers revealed that they had originally written it with both Favreau and Downey in mind. "We had wanted him to do a cameo," said Wernick. "We had written that scene [to start] with Happy and Downey." Reese added, "Ryan Reynolds read the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo, and they were all in the scene together."

However, as it turns out, there were bigger plans for Downey that the Deadpool & Wolverine team wasn't privy to at the time. "Behind the scenes, we didn’t know about the Doctor Doom thing," Wernick explained. "And there’s no way he was going to do both." Despite Reynolds' best efforts to secure Downey for the film, the timing just didn't work out. "Ryan gave him the hard press. We wrote scenes, and Downey read the scenes, but what we didn’t know behind the scenes was this Doctor Doom thing," Wernick shared.

What Would Robert Downey Jr. Have Done in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

So, what would Downey's role have looked like in Deadpool & Wolverine? Reese explained, "It was a version of what you saw in the sense that he rejected Wade. He just said he wasn’t a team player or whatever and questioned his team-player abilities. So it was actually pretty close to the scene that you saw. It just had two guys instead of one."

Favreau ultimately stepped in and delivered a memorable performance, but the writers couldn't help but imagine what might have been. "We would’ve loved to have Downey," said Reese. "But, at the same time, I think Marvel had this ace in their hole, which is he’s about to come back in this different character. So, to have him be Tony Stark? Knowing that Doctor Doom was coming on the heels of that? It just didn’t make sense."

