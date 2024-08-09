Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds was nervous about the lengthy cameo scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, fearing cuts would ruin its impact.

The team worked hard to ensure each cameo had its moment to shine, honoring the legacy of the characters.

The film features a star-studded cast, with many fan-favorite characters making surprise appearances alongside Deadpool and Wolverine.

Heading into Deadpool & Wolverine, it was clear that Shawn Levy and company had big plans in terms of returning characters from previous films along with surprising cameos from old Fox Marvel stars like Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Once the film came to theaters last week, however, the full scope of references and appearances became clear with many more fan-favorite characters of old and deep cuts popping up on-screen to play key roles in the Merc With a Mouth's adventure. One stunning scene in particular delivered cameo after cameo, from Elektra to Wesley Snipes's Blade, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and Dafne Keen's X-23. In a spoiler-filled interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the film's star Ryan Reynolds detailed why he was nervous about filming that moment and how so many cameos were woven into it.

The scene in question comes when Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) arrive in the hideout of the resistance members from the Void who are fighting against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). It's a key moment for showing off the sheer number of big names from the Fox Marvel era the team managed to pull in, along with the fun and heartfelt addition of Tatum after he was previously attached to a Gambit solo film before the Disney and Fox merger. Reynolds was anxious that, because it's such a lengthy scene, something would need to be cut for the final release. Trimming anything from that moment, in his mind, would've been a massive detriment to that moment, even if it goes against conventional wisdom.

While previous Deadpool movies have their lengthier scenes as well, this one was dealing with a lot of "unknown quantities" with the many cameos that were only available for a very limited time, Reynolds added. He compared it to a scene from Deadpool 2 involving Josh Brolin's Cable, saying about the whole experience:

“I would say that the hideout where we see these legacy heroes Blade and Gambit and X-23, and certainly Elektra, only because like, there was so much anxiety around it. I was so worried about, you know, each of these movies has one of those scenes in it, that is like a, you know, a 12 or 13-page scene. And those are always the scenes that the that you're you're asked to cut or cut down. Because everyone… conventional wisdom would say you can't, you know, maintain one location, one scene for that long in a movie, in these kinds of movies that are so you know, action-driven and all that. And I left them in all the movies. I mean, even Deadpool 2 has a 14-page scene where I have the baby legs. I mean, and that's like a layer cake. I have people who just keep coming in and upping the kind of ridiculousness of it and, eventually, Cable shows up. It’s just... so I know it worked there… but that sequence, we have all these, like unknown quantities we're dealing with, right? You got Wesley showing up. And you know, Channing and you know, Jennifer and Daphne, all of these people who are going to have ideas and thoughts and like… and we only had them for, I think that when we shot that particular scene, we had them for a day and a half."

Ryan Reynolds Wanted Every Cameo to Shine in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Close

Reynolds's and Levy's other concern with Deadpool & Wolverine's cameos was to ensure that they were more than quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments. That made an already difficult scene to film even tougher as everyone got to play their part in the story, but he insisted it was important to get right for both the actors getting a chance to return to these roles after years away and for the fans who grew up loving them. The rave reviews coupled with the heartfelt responses from those involved are some proof that they accomplished that goal, but it didn't come without some fear from Reynolds of whether the final cut would get it right:

So it's a lot to do, a lot of coverage, a lot of everything and you really also definitely want to make sure that every one of them has their moment. You know, that was the kind of biggest edict that Shawn and I had from the jump and Hugh too, really, was like making sure that every one of those people, every one of these characters that people, you know, some people have grown up watching and knowing had a wonderful moment in the movie. A moment to shine a moment that has nothing to do with Deadpool or Wolverine where they get to, you know… but I would say that that sequence was the one where I was just definitely kind of nervy.”

Also among the cast for the film are returning Deadpool favorites Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Lewis Tan, and Randal Reeder alongside Matthew Macfadyen, Aaron Stanford, and more. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters. You can watch our full interview with Reynolds and Levy below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Get Tickets