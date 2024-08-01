Warning: This article contains HEAVY spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. Proceed at your own risk.

The saying "Marvel is back" is making its way around town at the moment with the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine. A glorious sendoff to the Fox X-Men franchise/universe and an overall great superhero movie and comedy, Deadpool & Wolverine lives up to the Merc with a Mouth's previous big-screen efforts. As promised by the powers that be behind the movie, it delivers dozens of jaw-dropping cameos that will have audiences reeling.

With the film being a huge dedication to not only the X-Men films but early superhero filmmaking in general, the audience was treated to cameos that absolutely blew them away. If there's anything that Marvel Studios does with the return of the X-Men to cinemas, it's make their mark on the summer blockbuster space with some of the most memorable moments in superhero cinema. From underappreciated heroes who didn't get enough love to fan-castings that we never thought we'd actually see, these are the most surprising cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

10 The Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

The scene of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) searching the multiverse for a new Wolverine features a Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) with the classic brown and yellow suit from the comics. However, the same snippet that includes said suit also recreates the iconic fight between Wolverine and the Hulk from the comics.

It was a sure bet that Deadpool's first introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would include some cameos from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe players, but, for some reason, the Hulk was not high on the list of expected cameos. But it makes more than enough sense given the fact that Wolverine's first-ever appearance was facing off against the not-so-jolly green giant himself.

9 X-23

Played by Dafne Keen

Image via Marvel Studios

While she was initially revealed in one of the final trailers for the film, it was still a welcome surprise to see Dafne Keen make her big screen return to the X-23 character and have such a major role in the plot. Many were led to believe that she would be one of the quicker cameos, but she, in fact, was a huge player in Deadpool and Wolverine's escape from the Void.

As stated, X-23 was a very welcome addition to the film, as many believed she may never make a return to the big screen again thanks to the big Fox and Disney deal. Now older, Keen is more confident in the role, making the most out of her short but meaningful screen time. Not to mention that her being fully integrated into Deadpool's timeline by the end of the film spells out an incredibly good future for her, especially once the X-Men finally arrive in the MCU.

8 Happy Hogan

Played by Jon Favreau

Image via Marvel Studios

If there's anyone who would be the one to interview the incoming Avengers and new members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general, it would be Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). At the beginning of the film, Wade Wilson reveals to the audience that during his little journey through space and time in Deadpool 2 via Cable's (Josh Brolin) time machine, he took a little side quest to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Sacred Timeline to try out for the Avengers.

Of all the little Easter Eggs that this scene features (a hint at Spider-Man included), Happy Hogan is the coolest. It's always great to see Jon Favreau, one of the godfathers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make a return to the big screen, especially because it always looks as though he actually wants to be there. It's even more fitting that he is the one to vet new additions to the universe.

7 Cowboypool

Played by Matthew McConaughey

Image via Millenium Entertainment

The sequence that involves the Deadpool corps coming to Earth-10005 (Deadpool's Earth) to distract Deadpool and Wolverine from the final battle at hand includes a plethora of great cameos from huge names in Hollywood. One voice in particular sounded very familiar, so it was no surprise to learn Cowboypool was voiced by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine was incredibly surprising, but it makes sense in hindsight, given their many connections, especially in the rom-com space. Although it's only a voice role, McConaughey's accent is so recognizable that everyone surely knew it was him. Furthermore, it's actually quite an undertaking that they managed to get McConaughey, given the fact that he's previously turned down roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

6 Lady Deadpool

Played by Blake Lively

Image via Marvel Studios

If there's a power couple in Hollywood, it's Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. It's beyond clear that Reynolds loves his wife, especially given how much she's referenced in Deadpool & Wolverine. But many were surprised to find that she actually has a part in the film as Lady Deadpool. Let's be real: Blake Lively playing the female counterpart to her husband's iconic role is perfect.

There certainly were theories that Lively could be portraying Lady Deadpool ever since her appearance in trailers. Still, many thought that the character would be portrayed by a different actor. Lively is a successful actress, with a few high-profile movies set to release in the next few years. Thus, it's heartwarming that she found time to make an appearance in what may be one of Reynolds' biggest projects to date, even if it's just a voice role.

5 Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

Played by Chris Evans

Image via 20th Century Studios

While it gets overlooked in comparison to its more successful sister series, The Fantastic Four franchise from the 2000s was a huge part of the Fox superhero catalog back in the day. It also acted as the introduction to the superhero genre for the fan-favorite Chris Evans, now primarily known for his portrayal of Captain America. Within Marvel's First Family, Evans portrayed the hot-shot playboy, Johnny Storm.

When Chris Evans makes his big debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, the filmmakers play it off like he's playing a variant of Captain America. But superhero fans knew far better than to assume as much, and audiences lost it in surprise when, rather than saying "Avengers Assemble!", they were treated to Evans saying his iconic, "FLAME ON!" once more. Seeing Evans back as Johnny Storm was a genuine treat and a brilliant way to subvert the audience's expectations.

4 Elektra

Played by Jennifer Garner

Image via 20th Century Studios

If fans expected anyone to appear from the Fox Daredevil franchise, it would have been Daredevil (Ben Affleck) himself. Fans were decidedly not expecting the blind hero's love interest, partial antagonist and another one of Fox's resident badasses, Elektra (Jennifer Garner).

While unexpected, it was a welcome surprise to see Jennifer Garner back in the role, especially when it was revealed that Daredevil, in fact, had not survived as long as her. Although her infamously bad solo movie gives her a bad rep, Elektra has what it takes to kick anyone's butt. Seeing Jennifer Garner's iteration portrayed as such a badass is refreshing and a much-welcome redemption arc for the actress.

3 Cavillrine

Played by Henry Cavill

Image via Lionsgate

When it was less certain that Hugh Jackman would ever return to the Wolverine role after Logan, fan castings took over the internet, especially after the Fox and Disney deal. Many fans expected Marvel to completely recast the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no fan casting was more popular than that of Henry Cavill.

While Deadpool scoured the multiverse for a new Wolverine, he found a Wolverine played by Henry Cavill himself, and fans, understandably, lost their minds. As noted by Deadpool himself, finally seeing Cavill as the Wolverine just felt right in every way; he even got to say a line as the character, which also sounded just as right as it looked. While we may never get to see Cavill as Wolverine again, fans gotta thank Marvel Studios for finally seeing this great casting come to fruition.

2 Gambit

Played by Channing Tatum

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple Studios

If there's a guy who continuously got duped by 20th Century Fox and deserved a chance at redemption, it's the ever-likable Channing Tatum. After his potential Gambit movie spent years in development hell, Tatum got the short end of the stick after having it ripped away from him when he fell so in love with the character while in the long pre-production for the film.

While it may not have been a cameo that had much impact on the general audience, who most likely didn't know about the behind-the-scenes drama, those who kept in touch with the Gambit production were elated to see Tatum finally get his shot. This cameo is also thanks to Ryan Reynolds, with Tatum revealing in a post that Reynolds had actually been a huge supporter of him over the years and actively fought for him and Gambit. So, from everyone, thank you again, Ryan.

1 Blade

Played by Wesley Snipes

Image via New Line Cinema

One of the most beloved actors and castings to hit the superhero genre is, without a doubt, Wesley Snipes as Blade in the 1998 Blade franchise. Wesley Snipes is a genuine gem in the superhero space, loved by pretty much everyone. But for a very long time, even Snipes himself thought that returning was completely off the table.

Blade's reveal in Deadpool & Wolverine is the best in the film, accompanied by a great score that hits even harder. Snipes is the highlight of the film's cameos and for good reason; he absolutely still has what it takes to play the character and killed it in his big return. Fans can now only hope that maybe he'll make one last return in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, even though he seemingly met his end at the hands of Alioth. Anything can happen.

NEXT: The Worst Character in Every Spider-Man Movie