Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine features numerous Marvel character cameos, expanding the multiverse concept.

The movie includes appearances from past Marvel films and actors like Chris Evans and Wesley Snipes.

The film also showcases actors like Channing Tatum and Dafne Keen in new and familiar Marvel roles.

As we learn in Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool variants are a dime a dozen in the Void. The same can also be said for cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga. Cameos have always been commonplace in the MCU, but the ones we've gotten in the Multiverse Saga double down on the concept in some big ways. Not only are we now seeing a vast variety of Marvel characters, but we're reuniting with once thought to be defunct continuities, be it Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) promises early on in Deadpool & Wolverine that the film will feature a ton of cameos, and he delivers. Several ghosts from Marvel movies' past make a welcome return to the ever-expanding multiverse, and there are so many that there's a good chance we missed a few. Still, the ones we did notice are certainly hard to miss. Sadly though, there is no Taylor Swift appearance. Sorry Swifties.

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Image via Marvel Studios

Jon Favreau has been with the MCU since the very beginning, so it makes sense that he would appear at the start of Deadpool & Wolverine. While hopping through the multiverse, Wade really wants to become an Avenger, thinking that could be his new purpose in life. That leads him to have a conversation with everyone's favorite Avenger-adjacent employee, Happy Hogan, all in an office that is packed with Easter eggs and references to the Iron Man films. Wade even suggests that Robert Downey Jr. is too big for cameos now.

Deadpool's Friends

Close

We've known that many characters from the previous Deadpool movies would be making an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, though the vast majority of them can be considered cameos. The main exceptions are Morena Baccarin as Wade's now ex-girlfriend Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Wade's caring co-worker Peter, and Leslie Uggams as Wade's longtime roommate Blind Al. The rest make only very brief appearances, including Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, and Randal Reeder as Buck.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Image via Marvel

Wade's first visit to the Time Variance Authority sees Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) show him the type of hero he can become. He does this by showcasing some B-roll footage of the Avengers' previous adventures. However, one clip depicts Deadpool being cradled in the arms of the God of Thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). This also may be a repurposed and edited footage from another Thor appearance, though the way Paradox treats it makes it seem like Deadpool and Thor will meet in the future.

Henry Cavill as a Wolverine Variant

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Wade runs into a lot of different Wolverines while he's exploring the multiverse, but just about all of them are still played by Hugh Jackman. The different appearances are a treat for comic fans, as we get to see Jackman dressed in his all-white Patch tuxedo in a casino, his all-brown suit while in a battle with the Hulk, and his Age of Apocalypse design in a post-apocalyptic future. However, the best one isn't played by Hugh Jackman, but by former Superman and DCEU, star Henry Cavill. Wade welcomes Cavill with open arms to the side of Marvel, and jokingly refers to how the actor was axed in favor of James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot.

Chris Evans as The Human Torch

Image via 20th Century Fox

Yes, Chris Evans returns to the MCU, but not in the way you're probably expecting. After fighting in front of the 20th Century Studios logo, Evans' voice can be heard from a hooded figure, and Wade immediately assumes it's Captain America. In actuality, it's a Marvel character that Chris Evans played long before he wielded Cap's shield - Johnny Storm from 2005's Fantastic Four film. The charming hothead tries to help Deadpool and Wolverine, but his powers are of no use against Pyro (Aaron Stanford). He's later the subject of a brutal death scene at the hands of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Cassandra Nova's Minions

Image via Marvel

Cassandra Nova has assembled an army of forgotten Marvel villains in The Void, with some being reprised by the same actors from the original X-Men films. This includes Aaron Stanford as the sadistic Pyro and Tyler Mane as the furious Sabretooth. Other X-Men villains who can be seen are Juggernaut, Azazel, Toad, Lady Deathstrike, and more. It's not just X-Men villains in the mix either, as if you look closely, you can also spot variants of Bullseye from Daredevil and The Russian from The Punisher.

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Image via 20th Century Studios

Speaking of Daredevil, Jennifer Garner makes her big return as Elektra Natchios, who we haven't seen on the big screen since 2005. First appearing in 2003's Daredevil alongside her one-time husband Ben Affleck, Elektra went from a wealthy heiress into a vengeful assassin when her father is murdered by the assassin known as Bullseye (Colin Farrell). The Elektra we meet in Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the resistance members facing Cassandra Nova, but she doesn't seem too broken up about the death of her Daredevil.

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Image via New Line Cinema

The status of Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot is up in the air, but at least Deadpool & Wolverine gave us the gift of Wesley Snipes' return as the legendary vampire hunter. Wesley Snipes' portrayal of Blade predates every other Marvel film and franchise that's represented in Deadpool & Wolverine, making him one of the most influential figures in Marvel's cinematic history. Seeing Wesley Snipes don the famous leather jacket again is a thing of beauty, and it almost feels like he never left. Plus, Deadpool also makes a cheeky reference to Blade: Trinity, which Ryan Reynolds also starred in.

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple Studios

Where most of Deadpool & Wolverine's cameos are from prior Marvel films, one other appearance showcases a character from a movie that never existed. Channing Tatum finally gets his chance to play Gambit in a Marvel movie, wearing a costume that looks like he came straight out of X-Men '97. Armed with explosive playing cards and a thick Cajun accent, Channing Tatum's cameo is a glimpse into a Gambit film that never was.

Dafne Keen as X-23

Image via Marvel Studios

Even though her appearance was unceremoniously spoiled by the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, Dafne Keen makes a welcome return to the role that kickstarted her career. X-23 became an instant fan-favorite as the daughter of Wolverine in Logan. She now plays an older and wiser Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine, and she thankfully gets a second chance to reunite with her father after so many years.

The Deadpool Corps

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Void is crawling with Deadpool variants, and most of them have joined the fearsome mercenary band called the Deadpool Corps. Their leader is none other than Lady Deadpool, who is played by Ryan Reynolds' real-life wife, Blake Lively. They put up a formidable fight, but the two titular heroes of Deadpool & Wolverine are able to outsmart them.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters. Click below for showtimes near you.

Get Tickets