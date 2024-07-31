Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

It seemed like a pipe dream in the aftermath of Logan, but they really did it. The Marvel powers got Hugh Jackman back to play Logan, and it was so worth it. Deadpool & Wolverine paid off for no other reason than it gave a convincing reason why Jackman should have shredded his body once again for the enjoyment of an armada of nerds. In his 20-plus years as the Wolverine, Jackman has played many different shades of our favorite wandering animal, but this film actually gave him a new dimension to play with. Jackman has shown Logan as full of rage and pain, but rarely has it been so reflected back onto himself as it is in this film. No scene displays that better than in the big car fight between him and Deadpool, which also serves as the film's highlight from an action perspective.

Why Are Deadpool and Wolverine Fighting in a Car?

At this point in the story, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Jackman) have been driving through the Void in a car given to them by Nicepool (de-aged Reynolds). They stop to rest in the middle of a forest, where the two get to talking. It eventually comes out that Deadpool doesn't actually know for sure that he and Logan can fix Logan's timeline, even though he had emphatically told Logan it was a certainty. This greatly triggers Logan, who launches into a blistering tirade against Deadpool, tearing into him (verbally, this time) over his inadequacy as an alleged hero. It gets so bad that Logan adds insult to injury by saying Deadpool couldn't even save his relationship with a stripper, referring to Deadpool's ex-partner, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). It's so vicious that it leaves the motormouth Deadpool stunned into silence, for once, until Logan dares him to say one more word, which Deadpool seems to take seriously...until he quietly says "gubernatorial." That's what officially sets Logan into fight mode, and the fight finally begins.

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Car Fight Is a Big Feat for Shawn Levy

Generally, when conceptualizing a fight scene, you want to give yourself ample room to breathe and map out your shots, so that you can effectively get good coverage and allow for a wide berth of visual imagination. This fight handicaps that potential quality, since it commits to taking place entirely within the confines of the car, with only a handful of shots that are outside it. Deadpool and Logan never truly get outside the car, save for one moment where Deadpool goes flying straight up through the roof, only to crash back onto the roof. Limitation often breeds creativity, and coming from a director like Shawn Levy, usually known for family-friendly blockbusters like Night At the Museum, this is one of the more intense and complicated action scenes he's pulled off.

The camera angles are all well-chosen, giving a clear vision of what happens in such confined spaces, and using minimal shaky cam for a little extra stimulation. It benefits from being his first truly R-rated film, and he leans into that by letting Deadpool and Wolverine rip into each other in ways that live up to the fantasy of these guys' powers clashing against each other. While still relatively free of gore, since they're both covered in head-to-toe suits, the duo have no restraint in doing the most damage they possibly can. Be it Deadpool sticking his katanas all the way through Wolverine's back and throwing him against the windshield of the car, or Wolverine snapping Deadpool's arm completely in half and plunging his claws all the way into Deadpool's ribcage, this is a level of ferocity (on both sides, for that matter) that Levy has never had in any of his previous films.

But it's not the intensity of the violence in itself that makes the fight so exciting. The entire fight is accompanied by the song "You're the One That I Want," from the musical Grease, on the car radio. While it's admittedly a very uptempo track that contributes well to a feeling of raucous roughhousing, its lyrics add an ironic tension to the proceedings. Deadpool and Wolverine might be fighting now, but the film knows that these two are destined to become buds (or bubs), and so, as much as this fight may be bloody and raging, it feels more like a romp that the characters have to endure for their greater good. It's essentially the film having its cake and eating it too: the amplification of your pulse blanketed over with an assurance that these two really were meant for each other underneath the anger. They've already had one big fight in the film, at this point, so we've already been satisfied with seeing the fantasy of these two fighting come to life. If we've already gotten what we wanted, then why is this fight secretly the best? Two words: Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman's Commitment Makes the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Car Fight Incredible

Let's go back to that argument they had before the fight (a flashback, if you will). It's hard enough to sit through a protagonist you love getting chewed out by someone, but when the person doing the chewing out is someone else you love and have loved for over 20 years? It's like watching your parents fight, and the way Logan just unloads onto Wade is truly painful. Jackman has spent many an X-Men film screaming and roaring and sometimes even crying out his deepest trauma, but this time hits different because he's playing a Logan riddled with guilt he doesn't truly deserve. Just because he chose to go drinking when the Avengers needed to be saved (as he tells it) doesn't truly make him responsible for their deaths, and Logan is deeply attached to his idea of himself as a true hero, hence why he never takes his fanservice-friendly blue-and-yellow X-men uniform off. This version of Logan hates Wade because of how frivolously he treats the responsibility of being a hero, and he sees Wade's existence as one constant insult to the very fabric of his identity.

So when Logan dumps all of his projected trauma onto Wade, working himself into a lather and reliving his lowest moment in an uncomfortably confined space, it's Jackman peeling his emotional skin off in a way he hasn't before in any previous film. It's a moment that takes you aback as you let it sink in and go "oh, wait, Jackman is really acting right now," elevating the backstory into one of true tragedy, an explosion of regret and self-loathing so raw that even Wade is compelled to momentarily respect Logan's honesty.

For fans who grew up watching him since X-Men in 2000, this isn't just the pain of this backstory, it feels like the collective pain of all that Hugh Jackman has endured for our adoration for the majority of his career. It's not just Logan standing up for his mistakes, it's Hugh Jackman asserting his position in the history of this franchise and reminding us why he matters so much, even (and especially) to this day. When he finally snaps and hurls himself into another altercation with Deadpool, every ounce of his pride and dignity is thrown into every move he makes. This car fight isn't just an exhilarating smashing of action figures that fans have wanted since they were kids, it's a genuinely gripping statement about the deep level of respect that needs to be put not just on Logan's name, but on Hugh Jackman's name.

