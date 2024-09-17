Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine has been nothing short of a smashing success. It's a big-time comeback for the MCU at a time when Marvel Studios desperately needed a home run. The film's success can be largely credited to the first, major big-screen team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their iconic Marvel characters, Deadpool and Wolverine. The film marks the introduction of Deadpool and Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool & Wolverine also features the live-action debut of the notable X-Men villain, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Unfortunately, while Corrin does the most with their material, Cassandra Nova turns out to be a sadly underdeveloped villain in the film. It's time to explore how Cassandra Nova could've been better utilized for the live-action X-Men film franchise.

Cassandra Nova Has an Epic Debut in Marvel Comics

The best example of Cassandra Nova solidifying herself as a major league threat and adversary to Marvel's Merry Band of Mutants is her debut storyline, E Is for Extinction, starting with New X-Men #114 in May 2001. E Is for Extinction introduces Cassandra Nova, a mysterious mutant who shares an eerie resemblance to Xavier. During the storyline, she discovers a secret "wild" Master Mold Sentinel in the Jungles of South America. She tricks Bolivar Trask's cousin Donald Trask III into activating the Wild Master Mold before killing him. Then, Nova sends the giant Wild Sentinel to the mutant nation of Genosha to destroy it, committing a genocide of 16 million people.

Before the end of the storyline, Nova switches bodies with Professor Xavier, which is later revealed in the next storyline, Imperial. Under the guise of Professor Xavier, Nova outs Xavier as a mutant to the world and then takes a vacation with Xavier's lover, Shi'ar Empress Lilandra. Using Xavier's body, Nova lays waste to the Shi'ar Empire and takes control of Lilandra's Imperial fleet. Eventually, the X-Men get wind of Nova's actions, and they concoct a plan to defeat her. The mutant heroes outsmart Nova, trapping her in a synthetic brain to be "re-educated" by psychic projections of Xavier and Jean Grey. Nova is a formidable threat and a force to be reckoned with, and that is well-established by her first two storylines. The destruction of Genosha was a devastating act as the amoral Nova was hellbent on getting revenge on her twin brother, Charles Xavier.

Cassandra Nova's Backstory Is Bizarre and Complicated

In New X-Men #121, "Silence," offers the first reveal of Cassandra Nova's backstory. Xavier's potential as a mutant was so powerful that his spiritual anti-self, called the Mummudrai by the Shi'ar, manifested as a twin fetus while Xavier was still growing in the womb of his mother. As a fetus, Xavier sensed Cassandra Nova's evil and attempted to kill his twin sibling while still in the womb. The shock of the fight caused Xavier's mother to fall down a flight of stairs, miscarrying Cassandra's fetus. The doctors declared Cassandra's fetus as stillborn, but her mental consciousness somehow survived. Using cells from Xavier, she spent years building a new body for herself in a sewer, plotting revenge against her brother. Professor Xavier's powerful mutant energy essentially conjured his darker half.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Completely Mishandled Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova

The major issue with Cassandra Nova's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine is that the film only scratches the surface of her character. She only verbally references her backstory of being strangled in the womb by Xavier. Additionally, in the comics, Nova acts as more of a villain to the entire X-Men team, rather than just Deadpool and Wolverine. Since Charles Xavier doesn't appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, the film is unable to build on her relationship with her twin brother. A powerful and dramatic moment occurs later in the film, depicting Wolverine's attempt to honor Xavier's memory by showing mercy to Nova. However, Nova's quick change of heart was not believable.

The execution of Nova helping Deadpool and Wolverine a short time before deciding to erase the Multiverse is jarring. It feels like an overly convenient way to get Deadpool and Wolverine out of the Void to rush to the film's climax, where Deadpool and Wolverine must finally put a stop to Nova. Corrin demonstrates a strong grasp of Nova's personality, but the film lacks suitable time to properly develop Cassandra Nova and bring the character to life.

Cassandra Nova Needs To Be Included in the MCU's X-Men Movie

Although Cassandra Nova seemingly meets her end in Deadpool & Wolverine, there is always potential for the character to appear again in future films. Marvel Studios is currently developing the first official MCU X-Men movie. Considering Nova's vast powers, maybe she figured out a way to preserve her mental consciousness from the Time Ripper. It's also possible that Cassandra Nova could somehow manifest later on in the MCU. Nova is such a strong villain for the X-Men, it would be a shame if this is the last time audiences see her.

