The Big Picture Ollie Palmer surprises fans with a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, thanks to a keen-eyed podcast account and social media confirmation.

The synergy between Disney and Welcome to Wrexham showcases Palmer's role in the film, alongside stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership of Wrexham has led to back-to-back promotions, reflecting a new era of success for the football club.

Ryan Reynolds has really carved out his niche as a jack-of-all-trades entrepreneur and an accidental football club owner. The sports and tequila mogul, who occasionally dabbles in acting, has recently stumbled his way into a role in a big-budget film, Deadpool & Wolverine, and he's used that stroke of luck to bring a valued colleague along for the ride. Starring alongside Reynolds in the humble, independent flick based on a little-known comic book series, is a man renowned for his ferocity and commitment, particularly when it comes to lethal finishing moves and devastating attacks.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its ambitious crossover events, in particular the likes of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, this represents a new type of synergy for Disney, as Welcome to Wrexham character Ollie Palmer has been cast in a small role, as highlighted by the player on social media. Hugh Jackman (Kate & Leopold, Van Helsing) also appears in the film.

Palmer's appearance was highlighted by the 'Fearless in Devotion' podcast account, dedicated to following the ups and downs of the Red Dragons, having spotted someone that appeared to resemble the forward in the background of a scene within the new trailer for the film, released yesterday. Palmer himself commented on Reynolds' social media post, promoting the trailer, hinting at his appearance, while the podcast account also revealed they'd spoken with Palmer to confirm it was indeed him in the footage.

What's the Deal with Wrexham, Anyway?

In January 2022, Palmer made the switch to Wrexham from AFC Wimbledon, while just a year earlier, in February 2021, Reynolds, who is best known for his work in National Lampoon's Van Wilder, alongside Rob McElhenney, the creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, successfully acquired the football club for £2 million. This new ownership brought a wave of optimism and investment, catalysing significant improvements in the team's performance. As a result of these enhancements and strategic management, Wrexham achieved a monumental milestone by earning promotion to League One. This marked the first time in the club's 159-year history that it achieved back-to-back promotions, signaling a new era of success and ambition under Reynolds and McElhenney's stewardship.

All of that will be showcased in the new season of Welcome to Wrexham so, sorry for the spoiler alert, peanut. Deadpool & Wolverine is set for release on July 26 in cinemas around the world.