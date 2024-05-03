The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is at CCXP MX, Mexico City with the iconic duo on display.

The trailer hints at Deadpool's mission to save Wolverine from the Void, adding multiverse uncertainty.

Director Shawn Levy emphasizes the film is not Deadpool 3, but a unique Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration.

Hi, peanut. Welcome, take a seat. At CCXP MX in Mexico City, attendees were treated to a special preview of the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie set to hit theaters in July. The event showcased a large display featuring the iconic duo, providing fans with a glimpse into the world of the film. Collider's Steve Weintraub captured the event through a series of photographs, offering fans a closer look at the display, which even includes — apprpriately enough, claw machines. Who knows what prizes may lie within?

While much of the storyline remains shrouded in mystery, the trailer we've seen has hinted at Deadpool's mission to rescue Wolverine from the Void, a realm reminiscent of Loki's encounters. Their leap through an mysterious portal into the multiverse adds an element of uncertainty to their destination. Despite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's off-screen camaraderie, which always captivates audiences, their on-screen dynamic promises to be even more intense.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin portraying the antagonist Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin reprising her role as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Pete, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox. Additionally, the film boasts a plethora of Marvel Universe cameos, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, among others.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Not 'Deadpool 3'

Speaking to Collider last month, director Shawn Levy was keen to stress that the film would be a Deadpool movie, but not a direct sequel as such to what came before.

"Well, the truth is, I think your answer is in the question, which is if you make the kinds of movies I make, you are listening to the audience. I'm not making small films for my own satisfaction in a room alone, I'm making it to connect to the biggest audience possible. We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising. I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment. And at the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3. This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that.”

Deadpool and Wolverine opens on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more.