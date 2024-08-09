Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Channing Tatum's cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine had a line that made Ryan Reynolds break his composure on set.

Tatum's offbeat delivery and absurdly funny line about "buttery nuts" made the scene memorable and had the entire set laughing.

Tatum's portrayal of Gambit fulfilled the fantasy of many years of Tatum and fans alike wanting to see him in the role.

In a movie filled with outrageous humor and off-the-wall antics, it takes something truly special to break Ryan Reynolds' legendary composure. During a recent spoiler-filled interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Reynolds and director Shawn Levy revealed that Channing Tatum's cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine provided one of those rare moments. According to Levy, Tatum's performance included a line so absurdly funny that it managed to crack Reynolds, not just behind the mask, but audibly on set. Levy recalled the moment vividly:

"The only other time where Ryan could not keep it together was when Channing Tatum said the line about laying those buttery nuts all up in my mom, and I shot out of there and said 'What's up, Doc?'"

The bizarre line, delivered in Tatum's charmingly offbeat style, was enough to send the entire set into fits of laughter. But it was Reynolds' reaction that made the moment truly memorable. Reynolds elaborated on why he found the scene so irresistibly funny. "It was this sort of moon-eyed 'What's up, Doc?' as if it was he, himself, who was back there flying out of his mother's cavernous... it was just crazy, the whole thing was." The surreal nature of Tatum's delivery and the wild imagery it conjured were too much for Reynolds to handle. "I couldn't keep a straight face there, either. I had the mask, but I was audible this time and I wrecked the take."

The scene, as described, was a perfect storm of absurdity, blending Deadpool's signature irreverence with Tatum's unexpectedly hilarious take on Gambit, with his wonderfully exaggerated Cajun accent and almost plastic version of Remy LeBeau's comic book costume. Tatum may not have been in the film for very long, but it's fair to say he made the most of his time onscreen.

A Long Time Coming for Channing Tatum's Gambit

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple Studios

Channing Tatum's portrayal of Gambit was a long-awaited moment for fans, especially considering the actor's well-documented interest in the role. His brief but memorable appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine not only fulfilled fan expectations but also provided one of the film's standout comedic moments. The offbeat line about "buttery nuts" and the whimsical "What's up, Doc?" delivered with perfect timing, showcased Tatum's comedic chops and his ability to dive headfirst into the franchise's irreverent spirit.

Stay tuned to Collider for more behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive insights from the wild world of Marvel's most unpredictable anti-hero. You can also watch our full interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Get Tickets