One of the most surprising cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine just got a new look from a Marvel artist. Senior Illustrator for Marvel Studios John Staub has shared new concept art of Chris Evans' Johnny Storm on his personal Instagram, showing the first look at the return of The Human Torch. Evans appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most shocking, not necessarily because of his return to Marvel for the first time since Avengers: Endgame, but to see him play his original Marvel character with Johnny Storm as opposed to Steve Rogers. Like most of us, when Deadpool first hears Evans' voice, he assumed it's Captain America up until the point he screams "Flame on!" and flies into the sky, only to be zapped of all his fire by Pyro (Aaron Stanford), an original Fox X-Men character who also made his return in Deadpool & Wolverine.

This isn't the first time that Ryan Reynolds and Evans have shown up in each other's movies. In the last several years, Evans had a small cameo in the Shawn Levy-directed Free Guy, and then Evans returned the favor by bringing in Reynolds for a small cameo in Ghosted, the 2023 rom com which also stars Ana de Armas. While hope of a Deadpool and Captain America team-up may be all but lost, Marvel fans will forever treasure getting Evans back one more time in the role that helped catapult him to stardom. We even get to see him go on an R-rated rant — something completely foreign to his most recent character, Captain America, who asks Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to watch his language over one small swear word in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is One of the Biggest Movies of the Year

As it stands, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Inside Out 2. It is also poised to pass Joker and become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time in the next several days. The film just recently passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and with good word-of-mouth and one of the strongest MCU marketing campaigns of all time from Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to give maximum effort and claw through the competition at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out the concept art from the film above and find tickets below.

