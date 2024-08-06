Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Chris Evans' unexpected and hilarious cameo as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine shocked and delighted audiences.

Ryan Reynolds quickly wrote the dirty monologue, impressing Evans and securing his participation in the film.

Evans' comedic talent shone through, creating a memorable scene that nearly disrupted filming.

Deadpool & Wolverine delivered many unforgettable moments, but none were quite as shocking — or hilarious — as Chris Evans’ unexpected cameo as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, dropping an R-rated rant that left audiences in stitches. In a spoiler-filled interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds shared the backstory behind this epic scene, including how it almost didn’t happen. Levy recounted the origin of the scene, explaining how quickly it all came together.

"Ryan and I reached out to Chris. Chris had done a great, brief cameo for us in Free Guy. And Ryan, in under 10 minutes, wrote the end credit button and one of the great dirty monologues in the history of cinema. I sent it to Chris. And Chris was like, 'If that's in the movie, if that's in the movie, I'm in the movie.' And so from that moment, we knew what the tag would be. There was never a discussion of cutting it out or removing it. And Chris came in and just murdered it. He fully memorized it and nailed it in two takes."

The scene featured Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm from the early 2000s Fantastic Four films, delivering a hilariously raunchy monologue. The unexpected and risqué cameo highlighted Evans' comedic talent and willingness to embrace a less sanitized version of his superhero persona, with the audience teased that we were actually getting to see Captain America. The fact that the monologue was conceived and written so quickly made it all the more impressive. Reynolds’ rapid-fire creation of the scene’s dialogue was not only a stroke of genius but also crucial in securing Evans' participation.

Chris Evans "Murdered" His Riotous Monologue as Johnny Storm

Image via 20th Century Fox

Reynolds himself reflected on the experience with amusement, particularly how it nearly disrupted filming. "He just murdered it and, this was the only time in the movie I am fucking up the take laughing, except I'm thanking God I have a mask on," Reynolds said, chuckling at the memory. "I was deathly quiet about it. But I was giggling like an idiot under the mask because of how he delivered that. I would have wrecked everything if I weren't wearing that mask."

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from the latest blockbusters. Look out for more from our spoiler-filled chat with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

Get Tickets