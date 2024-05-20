The Big Picture Get ready for an epic showdown between Deadpool and Wolverine, with a twist of love and rivalry.

A new villain, Cassandra Nova, will test the power couple in ways they never imagined.

The Time Variance Authority and familiar faces will spice up the action-comedy duo film.

The claws are out in a fresh-off-the-press poster for Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine. The titular lovers rivals are about to have their fill of one another when the MCU's saving grace crashes into cinemas on July 26 and gives audiences the long-awaited and even longer-asked-for buddy/rival action-comedy duo film of our dreams. Today's poster sees the pair at each other's throats, with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool brandishing a gun, and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine letting his claws run wild. Still, the pair can't hide their love from us as, even with Wolverine open-mouthed screaming in Deadpool's face, their arms are still intertwined, with their obsession for one another obvious.

Introducing one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history (or should we say herstory), Deadpool & Wolverine will see the power couple go up against Emma Corrin’s (The Crown) Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Charles Xavier - and that’s just brushing the surface. The most recent trailer finally gave audiences a glimpse of the supervillain along with some other familiar faces who we can expect to see pop up during Wade and Logan’s journey.

We also know that the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who was first introduced into the MCU in the Disney+ and Marvel series, Loki, will also have a major role to play in the film, with Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen appearing as one of the officials forced to tango with Wade Wilson. Fun reprisals dot the ensemble like Rob Delaney’s Peter and the exciting and unexpected return of Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), setting up another personality-packed tale with Deadpool as the leader of this merry band of misfits.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: A Marketing Team’s Dream

If you went into marketing to flex your creative muscles and get a little silly with things, then working on Deadpool & Wolverine would be a dream come true. With the movie just a few months away, the promotional material that’s rolled out so far is insanely on the nose and has included an f-word-riddled PSA and the tease of a popcorn bucket to rival the shock and awe that theatergoers had for the Dune bucket.

Check out the fresh claws-out poster for Deadpool & Wolverine above and learn everything there is to know about the movie here in our guide.