The Big Picture New concept art reveals Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in iconic comic book suits, fulfilling fans' desires for a comic-accurate look.

Andy Park shared the first look at the classic brown and tan suit, a nod to Jackman's Wolverine taking on the Hulk in the movie.

Original Avengers almost made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Robert Downey Jr. initially set to appear but later declining.

Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine for more than 20 years now, and one of his most iconic looks just got a peek behind the curtain. Andy Park, Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, has shared a new look at Deadpool & Wolverine concept art on his personal Instagram account. The new concept art shows Jackman's Wolverine in the classic comic book brown and tan suit, the same one which he wears in the movie briefly to take on the Hulk. Wolverine fans have been waiting for years to see Jackman suited up in a comic-accurate suit, and we were gifted with not one, but several iconic comic book outfits, including the classic blue and yellow, brown and tan, and even Patch, the variant of Wolverine who wears a white suit and an eye patch.

Park shared the first look at the classic John Byrne brown and tan suit which he drew up in the early days of development for Deadpool & Wolverine. There was never going to be a version of this movie in the MCU without Jackman wearing his most famous comic book outfits, especially considering the executives at Fox shunned traditional spandex in favor of black leather for so many years. While Wolverine does not wear his mask with the brown and yellow suit in the movie (the mask comes in the third act with the trademark blue and yellow suit), this concept art shows a version of Jackman in brown and tan, ready to face off against the Hulk with a mask to match.

Wait, Which of the Original Avengers Almost Appeared in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

From the earliest days of development, fans were expecting Deadpool & Wolverine to be the multiversal mash-up of cameos that fans wanted to see from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the film does feature plenty of characters from the Fox Marvel universe, none of the original six Avengers make an appearance. However, it was recently revealed that this wasn't always the plan, as Robert Downey Jr. was brought in to read lines with Reynolds and Jackman before ultimately declining to appear in the film. It was agreed on both sides to be a bad decision after RDJ was cast as Doctor Doom, taking over the role of Marvel's next big-bad villain from Kang the Conqueror.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out the newly-released concept art from Park above.

