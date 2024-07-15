The Big Picture Marvel Studios will have two Hall H panels at SDCC on July 25th and 27th with special guests including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Fans can expect a showcase of upcoming movies like Captain America: Brave New World and Phase 6 of the Multiverse Saga.

A new booth on the convention floor will celebrate Marvel's Multiverse with activities for fans.

Marvel is officially back for the 2024 San Diego Comic Con, and with the event only a few weeks away, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared some details about what fans can expect from the blockbuster juggernaut. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Feige not only confirmed that Marvel Studios will be holding another extensive studio showcase on Saturday the 27th, but he also confirmed another surprise is set for the event's opening day. On the day that Deadpool & Wolverine is supposed to premiere in theaters, Kevin Feige announced that a special panel commemorating the film's release would take place on Thursday the 25th. When asked if he could share more details about Marvel's Comic Con plans, Feige also confirmed that stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as director Shawn Levy, will be present at the panel:

"I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies. But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever. Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn (Levy), Hugh (Jackman), Ryan (Reynolds) and I will be there."

Kevin Feige did not confirm the exact time of the Deadpool & Wolverine panel on July 25th. However, the official programming website for SDCC 2024 does have a "TBA" panel scheduled for 6:30 PM, which could very well be the recently announced panel. Still, the Saturday studio showcase is undoubtedly the main event for San Diego Comic Con. Fans lucky enough to be in attendance will not only likely get a behind-closed-doors look at Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, but perhaps will also be the first to hear about Marvel's plans for Phase 6 of the Multiverse Saga. This was all but confirmed by Feige later in the interview:

"We build movie schedules often times, and obviously with the pandemic and the strike that threw a wrench into it for a few years, but we’re able this time to get back to literally designing our film schedules around what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con, to announce and set the expectations and the tonality of what’s to come over the next couple of years. And that starts in Hall H. I think Hall H has become such an iconic venue that people who’ve never been to Comic-Con know what Hall H is, or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling of important, fun pop culture moments."

What Else Can we Expect from Marvel at San Diego Comic Con?

Hall H is notoriously difficult to get into at San Diego Comic Con, with many fans waiting in line overnight to get a seat. If you're not able to get inside for the upcoming Marvel panels, there are still plenty of Marvel-related activities for fans to explore. Also present on the convention's show floor is a brand-new booth, which promises to celebrate everything in the Marvel Multiverse, including movies, comics, video games, and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine officially debuts in theaters on Friday, July 26th, 2024.

