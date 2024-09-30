Prepare your Marvel sparkle circles and get ready for an eye-opening behind-the-scenes look at the making of Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of the upcoming home entertainment release of the year's most explosive movie. To celebrate the home entertainment release of the film, Collider is hyped to bring our readers a sneak peek at the filmmakers' commentary which features director Shawn Levy and writer/actor Ryan Reynolds doing a deep dive into how the movie was made, in typically chaotic fashion.

Our sneak peek takes you to the scene where, to be blunt, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova begins probing Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) brain using her creepy psychic fingers. Levy and Reynolds explain the process behind what's going on, while also revealing how one of the killer lines in the following scene was actually written for Reynolds, who decided it would be funnier if Jackman said it. Sharing is caring.

And for those of you who love finding hidden Easter eggs, there's just the treat for you as Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes walks through the mind-blowing cameos and character surprises that left jaws on the floor and multiplexes in a mess. Jackman also gets his spotlight in Wolverine, as he describes returning to his iconic role, suiting up in yellow and blue for the first time, and building on his X-Men legacy, which we're told has been quite substantial.

What Other Special Features Will 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Have?

If you want more, they have more. The home release is stuffed more fully than a double chimichanga with bonus content and deleted scenes, like Elevator Ride, where Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool, or Daddy’s in Love, where B-15 and Peter strike up an unexpected romance. And don't forget Dr. Deadpool—a little PSA where Deadpool himself educates us on testicular cancer while trying to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live check-up, although we're somewhat suspicious that it's not just a health check. The full list of bonus features can be found below.

Bonus Features on 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deleted Scenes

Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.

Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.

Daddy’s In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

“Fun Sack”

Dr. Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D. very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live checkup.

Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler.

Wade is Back – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote a movie...but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.

Deadpool & Wolverine bursts onto digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango) on October 1 and explodes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.

