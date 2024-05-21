The Big Picture Deadpool "borrows" Wolverine's adamantium for beer cans in hilarious ad campaign with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Marvel's first R-rated movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, surprises fans with mature content and Endgame-level anticipation.

Expect good fight scenes, comedy, and multiversal cameos in the highly anticipated July 26 theatrical release.

As marketing picks up for Deadpool & Wolverine, one new ad campaign shows Wade Wilson taking away Logan's biggest strength. Heineken USA released a new commercial that shows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine fighting in a forest, and just when it looks like things are over for the Merc with a Mouth, Logan can't get out his claws. Clearly stunned, Wolverine demands Wade tell him what he did, to which he reveals he "borrowed" some of his adamantium from his claws to make the pair of them something special. When Deadpool pulls out two crisp, tall Heineken Silver's, Wolverine realizes the adamantium from his claws is now being used for beer cans.

This is only one of many hilarious hijinxs Reynolds and Jackman have delivered in the early stages of the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. Given their comedic chemistry together, and with this being the only film Marvel has to market for the entire year, fans were expecting big things in the lead-up to the third Deadpool film, and the stars have delivered thus far. Reynolds recently assured MCU viewers in a very sarcastic way not to expect anything more than good fight scenes and comedy in Deadpool & Wolverine, but with recent trailers already showcasing multiversal cameos, he isn't fooling anyone.

Ryan Reynolds Can’t Believe ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Landed an R-Rating

Your browser does not support the video tag.

2024 has been the most mature year in Marvel Studios history, with Echo releasing at the start of the new year as the first TV-MA project, and now Deadpool & Wolverine landing as the MCU's first R-rated movie. Reynolds recently shared his surprise that Disney allowed Deadpool & Wolverine to have an R-rating, given the company's history as being so family-friendly. But, Deadpool's foray into the MCU always had to be without boundaries, as it's what fans have come to expect from the character, especially after the first two Deadpool films. Anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine has reached Endgame-level highs for many Marvel fans, and following up a win in the television department as big as X-Men '97 with a blockbuster, critically acclaimed theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine would go a long way towards restoring general audiences' goodwill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives exclusively in theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below.

