While fans patiently wait for Mahershala Ali’s standalone Blade movie, Deadpool and Wolverine gave fans a nostalgic surprise with the addition of the OG Blade aka Wesley Snipes to its roster. It was a brilliant move on the makers’ part to add legacy characters like Elektra, X-23, and a never-before-seen version of Channing Tatum's Gambit to the cast, which already has Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. As the movie continues to make waves, new concept art are coming out for fans to see the conceptual stage of the characters.

New concept art shared by artist Wesley Burt on X (formerly Twitter) shows many versions of Snipe’s Blade, which were conceived for the movie. One image sees him in a comic-accurate long jacket, another sees him in a sharp Mandarin-style long jacket while another sees in in a more fitted costume finished with his long sword and guns. Undeniably, any of these styles would have suited the character brilliantly.

Ryan Reynolds Has A Personal Connection With Blade

All props to Reynolds and director Shawn Levy to bring one of the most celebrated and impactful superheroes to the big screen once again. The original Blade trilogy is crucial to the history of comic book movies in varied ways and needs to be celebrated in the best way possible. “For me, there was a real personal connection to Wesley and Blade," Reynolds told Collider. Adding, “And, you know, I believe that without Blade, and what he did in 1998, I don't know that there's a Fox X-Men universe. I don't know that there's an MCU." He further noted,

"I don't think people acknowledge how pivotal Wesley Snipes' role as Blade is in the sort of overarching comic cinematic universe that we all see, that is so imbued in every aspect of film culture at the moment."

Deadpool and Wolverine is making and breaking box office records and is showing no signs of slowing down. The movie brings back Dafne Keen as Laura / X-23, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. Also rounding off the cast are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Aaron Stanford as John Pyro, and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theatres now. You can check out the new concept art above and stream the original Blade trilogy on Prime Video.