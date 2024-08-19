The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine concept art showcases the perfect combination of Wade Wilson and Wolverine in one epic variant.

The blockbuster hit introduces many Deadpool variants, including a character with Wolverine's mask and claws.

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to break records at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie and MCU film.

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to break records at the worldwide box office, the crew members who made the blockbuster hit continue to share new pieces of concept art for Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) latest adventure. David Masson San Gabriel has shared a new image through his social media accounts, where a Deadpool variant can be seen wearing his own Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) outfit and claws. This variant never made it to the final cut of Deadpool & Wolverine, but he does look like the perfect combination of the titular heroes.

The new concept art image from Deadpool & Wolverine shows the variant sporting what appears to be the classic Deadpool red suit. But upon closer inspection, Wolverine's signature mask and claws can be seen on the character. Even if this particular version of the "merc with a mouth" didn't make his big screen debut, viewers still got to know many Deadpool variants during the blockbuster directed by Shawn Levy. Nothing was going to keep Wade Wilson from getting his old life back.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows Ryan Reynold's unpredictable character during a rough period of life. With Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) out of the picture, Wade had to stop Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) before the TVA specialist accelerated the destruction of his universe. Wade knew there was only one X-Men legend capable of helping him with his dangerous mission, which is why he recruited a Wolverine variant to get the job done.

'Deadpool & Wolverine's Many Cameos

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the concept of the multiverse, fans are aware that anyone could show up in an adventure that involved multiple realities. And that was the case for Deadpool & Wolverine, with the blockbuster featuring the return of many heroes from across different dimensions. Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes) and X-23 (Dafne Keen) were some of the heroes who assisted Wade and Logan in their fight against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Deadpool & Wolverine has been smashing records at the global box office since it was released. The sequel quickly managed to become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, after The Passion of the Christ held the record over the course of two decades. Deadpool & Wolverine was also the first MCU film to earn $1 billion at the global box office since Spider-Man: No Way Home shocked the world by bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters. Tickets are available for purchase through Fandango below.